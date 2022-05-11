ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

EF spoils BVA senior night with shutout win

By Mon Valley Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Wardropper tossed a complete game four-hit shutout in Elizabeth Forward’s 4-0...

Serra clinches unbeaten regular season

After taking a 5-1 lead over neighbor South Allegheny, Serra Catholic claimed an 8-1 win a month later to capture a non-section win a month in the making. The game, play as the Gladiators’ home game at Serra’s Boston Field, was started April 7 but was suspended due to weather.
HIGH SCHOOL
Warriors claim section crown

For the third straight season Elizabeth Forward reigns at the top of Section 2-4A. It took a week to conclude it, but the Warriors picked up a 5-0 shutout win over visiting Yough to clinch the section title behind great pitching from Shelby Telegdy and clutch hitting from one of its senior stars.
ELIZABETH, PA
Dr. Joseph E. Jani – Moon Township

Dr. Joseph E. Jani, 73, of Moon Township, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at St. Clair Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 19, 1948, son of the late Ernest and Jean Pesano Jani. Dr. Jani was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Donora. He was a podiatrist for 46 years with offices in Oakland and Carmichaels. He retired in 2018. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Krist Jani. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara Sabol Jani. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 222 Mary St., Belle Vernon, PA 15012, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Father Stephen Gresh officiating. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Brother’s Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15233. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Marybelle Grimes – Coal Center

Marybelle Grimes, 84, of Coal Center, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1937, in East Millsboro, daughter of the late Harry and Mary Jane Franks Porter. She grew up in Elrama and went to Clairton High School. In addition to her parents, Marybelle was preceded in death by her husband, George Grimes in 1995; son, Gary Grimes Sr.; sister, Hazel Lee; and brother, Harry Porter. Left to cherish her memory are five children, Georgette “Tootsie” Baker and husband Mike of Coal Center, Pa., Tammy Milosovich and husband Jeff of Charleroi, Scott Grimes and wife Terri of Charleroi, George Grimes and wife Jennifer of Granville and Holly Rausch and husband Dave of Smithton; daughter-in-law, Lori Grimes; brother, Wayne Porter and wife Wanda of Henderson, Nev.; and longtime companion, Anthony B. Flora. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Gary Grimes Jr., Charles Grimes, Michael Baker, Keith Grimes, Justin Baker, Krista Grimes, Jeremy Grimes, Kayla Rausch; and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, and until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Maple Creek Cemetery.
COAL CENTER, PA
Sports
Charleroi hires former Washington councilman as new borough manager

A new borough manager has been hired in Charleroi, but as per usual, not all of council agreed on the move or the contract tied to it. During a business meeting Wednesday night, Council hired Matt Staniszewski for the job in a 4-3 vote. He was the only person nominated for the position after a recommendation from the personnel committee.
CHARLEROI, PA
Monessen addresses school behavior

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Monessen School Board, Superintendent Dr. Leanne Spazak said she’s developing a plan to curb issues that could affect the learning environment again next year. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
MONESSEN, PA
McKeesport: Late councilwoman’s family makes donation to firefighters union

It was two years ago Thursday that McKeesport Councilwoman Jamie Brewster Filotei passed away. Brewster Filotei’s family, fellow McKeesport lawmakers and some close friends gathered at a ball field named in her honor on the anniversary of her death to ensure her spirit and memory live on and her legacy continues to make an impact on the city, especially its young people.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Final payment made on former Monessen Municipal Complex

The Virginia-based millionaire entrepreneur who purchased the former Monessen Municipal Complex May 1, 2017, has made his final payment and now owns the building outright. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
Donora: Council meeting canceled due to lack of quorum

With more than a dozen people in attendance Thursday, a Donora Council meeting had to be canceled due to a lack of a quorum. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
DONORA, PA
Monessen: New task force targets city’s blight issues

An economic development task force that will focus on fixing the blight issue in Monessen met for the first time Tuesday and included developers, nonprofits and the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
MONESSEN, PA
Brice sues Donora, council members over wage raises, breach of contract

Donora police Superintendent Jim Brice has filed suit against the borough and each council member for failing to raise his wages in tandem with the two police chiefs they promoted last year. The borough is named along with council members Joe Greco, Mike McDowell, Jane Ackerman, Sonny Lawson, Tommy Thompson and Fred Berestecky in their official capacities. The lawsuit was filed in the Washington County Court on Common Pleas and Brice is requesting a jury trial.
DONORA, PA
White Oak discusses high costs of pollution plan

White Oak Council President Chuck Davis seemed agitated at Monday’s workshop meeting as he listened to the costs associated with a pollutant reduction plan required by state and federal environmental protection agencies. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
WHITE OAK, PA

