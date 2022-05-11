EF spoils BVA senior night with shutout win

Marybelle Grimes, 84, of Coal Center, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1937, in East Millsboro, daughter of the late Harry and Mary Jane Franks Porter. She grew up in Elrama and went to Clairton High School. In addition to her parents, Marybelle was preceded in death by her husband, George Grimes in 1995; son, Gary Grimes Sr.; sister, Hazel Lee; and brother, Harry Porter. Left to cherish her memory are five children, Georgette “Tootsie” Baker and husband Mike of Coal Center, Pa., Tammy Milosovich and husband Jeff of Charleroi, Scott Grimes and wife Terri of Charleroi, George Grimes and wife Jennifer of Granville and Holly Rausch and husband Dave of Smithton; daughter-in-law, Lori Grimes; brother, Wayne Porter and wife Wanda of Henderson, Nev.; and longtime companion, Anthony B. Flora. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Gary Grimes Jr., Charles Grimes, Michael Baker, Keith Grimes, Justin Baker, Krista Grimes, Jeremy Grimes, Kayla Rausch; and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, and until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Maple Creek Cemetery.
