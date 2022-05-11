ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

Warriors claim section crown

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third straight season Elizabeth Forward reigns at the top of Section 2-4A. It took a week...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Seventh-inning rally leads Charleroi past Carmichaels

The Charleroi softball team overcame a four-run deficit in the seventh inning to secure a second-place finish in Section 3-2A with a dramatic 7-6 victory over Carmichaels in its regular season finale Wednesday evening. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Thursday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

EF spoils BVA senior night with shutout win

AJ Wardropper tossed a complete game four-hit shutout in Elizabeth Forward’s 4-0 victory over Belle Vernon Area in Section 3-4A play Tuesday night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
ELIZABETH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Local students, schools nominated for Gene Kelly awards

Three local schools and two students have been named finalists for the coveted Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh CLO and Dolores Kara announced the nominees for the 31st Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. The awards show will take place 7:30 p.m. May 28 at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh. In the individual acting categories, Kaitlyn Majewski of McKeesport Area High School was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Donna Sheridan in “Mamma Mia!”
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Dr. Joseph E. Jani – Moon Township

Dr. Joseph E. Jani, 73, of Moon Township, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at St. Clair Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 19, 1948, son of the late Ernest and Jean Pesano Jani. Dr. Jani was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Donora. He was a podiatrist for 46 years with offices in Oakland and Carmichaels. He retired in 2018. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Krist Jani. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara Sabol Jani. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 222 Mary St., Belle Vernon, PA 15012, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Father Stephen Gresh officiating. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Brother’s Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15233. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Elizabeth, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen addresses school behavior

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Monessen School Board, Superintendent Dr. Leanne Spazak said she’s developing a plan to curb issues that could affect the learning environment again next year. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport: Late councilwoman’s family makes donation to firefighters union

It was two years ago Thursday that McKeesport Councilwoman Jamie Brewster Filotei passed away. Brewster Filotei’s family, fellow McKeesport lawmakers and some close friends gathered at a ball field named in her honor on the anniversary of her death to ensure her spirit and memory live on and her legacy continues to make an impact on the city, especially its young people.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Final payment made on former Monessen Municipal Complex

The Virginia-based millionaire entrepreneur who purchased the former Monessen Municipal Complex May 1, 2017, has made his final payment and now owns the building outright. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Brice sues Donora, council members over wage raises, breach of contract

Donora police Superintendent Jim Brice has filed suit against the borough and each council member for failing to raise his wages in tandem with the two police chiefs they promoted last year. The borough is named along with council members Joe Greco, Mike McDowell, Jane Ackerman, Sonny Lawson, Tommy Thompson and Fred Berestecky in their official capacities. The lawsuit was filed in the Washington County Court on Common Pleas and Brice is requesting a jury trial.
DONORA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Highschoolsports
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: New task force targets city’s blight issues

An economic development task force that will focus on fixing the blight issue in Monessen met for the first time Tuesday and included developers, nonprofits and the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

White Oak discusses high costs of pollution plan

White Oak Council President Chuck Davis seemed agitated at Monday’s workshop meeting as he listened to the costs associated with a pollutant reduction plan required by state and federal environmental protection agencies. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
WHITE OAK, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donora: Council meeting canceled due to lack of quorum

With more than a dozen people in attendance Thursday, a Donora Council meeting had to be canceled due to a lack of a quorum. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
DONORA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy