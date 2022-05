FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County family finally has some peace and closure tonight after a grave mistake caused them five months of distress. Just two days after 11 Investigates told the story of Pam and Don Teets finding someone else buried in the grave plot they bought next to their son, a deal has been worked out to right the wrong at Normalville Cemetery.

