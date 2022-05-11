Scout upgrades NBV park concession stand

Dr. Joseph E. Jani, 73, of Moon Township, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at St. Clair Hospital. He was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 19, 1948, son of the late Ernest and Jean Pesano Jani. Dr. Jani was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Donora. He was a podiatrist for 46 years with offices in Oakland and Carmichaels. He retired in 2018. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Krist Jani. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara Sabol Jani. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 222 Mary St., Belle Vernon, PA 15012, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Father Stephen Gresh officiating. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Brother’s Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15233. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.

