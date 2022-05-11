Haverhill Schools’ All-City Middle School Band Concert at 6 p.m., Tonight at J.G. Whittier

Paul J. Heffernan, 86, of Newton, N.H., and formerly of Haverhill, passed away at Exeter Hospital last Wednesday afternoon, May 4, with his loving family at his side. Heffernan bravely fought health challenges for many years and fell tired just short of his 87th birthday. Born in Haverhill on June 4, 1935, he was the son of the late John P. and Mary E. (Cronin) Heffernan and attended Haverhill schools. As a young man, he served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. Later in life, he attended Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill and graduated with honors, earning an associate degree in arts, liberal arts and broadcasting, an accomplishment that he and his family were very proud.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO