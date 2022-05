COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who had barricaded himself in a Cobb County apartment has surrender to a police after hours of negotiation early Thursday morning. Officials with the Cobb County Police Department say their investigation began shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the Taylor Apartments on the 1500 block of Bellmeade Drive after reports of a suspicious person in the complex's parking lot.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO