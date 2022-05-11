National Day of Prayer Observed

Robert Toombs Christian Academy held its Senior Academic Signing Day on Wednesday, May 11, in the RTCA gymnasium. Twelve students have committed themselves to attend an institution of higher learning. After signing their name and the name of their postsecondary education choice, the students were presented with shirts from their selected institutions. Mr. Travis Absher, Head of School at RTCA remarked, "Robert Toombs Christian Academy has a rich tradition of helping students reach their post-secondary goals, and the class of 2022 is no different. One of the unique things about the Class of 2022 is our students' wide range of options for life after high school. We have students attending some of the top universities in the Southeastern Conference, students attending local Technical Colleges and Universities, Students furthering their athletic careers, and a student pursuing her passion for the Culinary Arts. It is a blessing to have a talented and driven group like the class of 2022, and I am excited to see what their future holds. Regardless of their next stop, they will always be Crusaders!"

