Toombs County, GA

National Day of Prayer Observed

By Kathy Hilt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA National Day of Prayer was held all around the country last Thursday including right here in Toombs County. Vicki Tillery coordinated the event again this year that brought people of all denominations together for a unified purpose. Originally scheduled to be held in the Toombs County Courthouse, the...

