National Day of Prayer Observed

Miss Dee Carter, age 52, of Vidalia, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Emory Healthcare in Decatur after a brief illness. She was a native of Toombs County and lived in Vidalia most of her life. She was a member of the Former Lakeside Baptist Church in Vidalia. Dee enjoyed coloring, shopping, and eating out with family and friends. Preceding her in death was her father, Jerry Russel Carter; sister, Kristie Dawn Carter; paternal grandparents, Carl Carter and Mary Mac Williams Carter, maternal grandparents, Kermit Frost and Dealva Allmond Frost; paternal great-grandparents, Collie Williams and Mary Lee Williams, James Samuel Carter, Sr. and Lizzie Carter; maternal great-grandparents, Rodney Allmond and Lessie Allmond and Zade Frost and Mattie Frost; one aunt, Peggy Carter Fountain; two uncles, Kem Frost and Kirby Frost.
Comments / 0