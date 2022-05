A new project kicked off Tuesday, with a ribbon-cutting near the boat ramp at the Paintsville Lake. Local and State representatives gathered to celebrate the opening of a new initiative that aims to open the waterway to more people. The Casting for Kids Boardwalk and Kayak Launch will provide an ADA-compliant space for people with mobility differences to enjoy the waterfront in a way they may not have been able to before.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO