Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest back this June

The Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest is back at its regularly scheduled time this June after last year’s festival was moved to August because of the pandemic.

The festival is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. Event organizer Lisa Smith said it was important for the event to be held in the beginning of June as many people have come to expect it at that time over the festival’s 27 years of existence.

“People look at (the festival) now as sort of the kickoff event for the summer,” said Smith, the festival’s director. “And we’ve heard that from people who have gone year after year so it makes it easy for planning purposes to make it that first Saturday in June.

The festival was canceled in 2020 early during the pandemic. Smith said even though last year’s event was held later in the summer, it went well and people were happy to be back.

Smith said the first festival was held in May 1995 and it originally was called Mountain Brewers’ May Fest. Organizers soon moved the date to June because eastern Idaho weather in May doesn’t always cooperate with an outdoor summer event, she said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than 100 differenttypes of beer, enjoy live music and the many food trucks at the event. A raffle and silent auction also are planned.

Ticket prices are $40 in advance and $50 the day of the festival. Tickets can be purchased at mbbf.org. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Smith said the limit on tickets that can be sold is 5,500. Smith said event organizers are removing the discounted ticket price for designated drivers after some people gave drinks to designated drivers last year. There will be shuttles that can transport people attending the event.

Idaho Beer Week runs May 29 through June 4. The North American Brewers Association has not made a schedule of local events for beer week yet but it can be found at northamericanbrewers.org/beer-week/ when it is published.