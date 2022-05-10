ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest back this June

By By JAKOB THORINGTON
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVpsh_0fZquJNE00

The Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest is back at its regularly scheduled time this June after last year’s festival was moved to August because of the pandemic.

The festival is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. Event organizer Lisa Smith said it was important for the event to be held in the beginning of June as many people have come to expect it at that time over the festival’s 27 years of existence.

“People look at (the festival) now as sort of the kickoff event for the summer,” said Smith, the festival’s director. “And we’ve heard that from people who have gone year after year so it makes it easy for planning purposes to make it that first Saturday in June.

The festival was canceled in 2020 early during the pandemic. Smith said even though last year’s event was held later in the summer, it went well and people were happy to be back.

Smith said the first festival was held in May 1995 and it originally was called Mountain Brewers’ May Fest. Organizers soon moved the date to June because eastern Idaho weather in May doesn’t always cooperate with an outdoor summer event, she said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than 100 differenttypes of beer, enjoy live music and the many food trucks at the event. A raffle and silent auction also are planned.

Ticket prices are $40 in advance and $50 the day of the festival. Tickets can be purchased at mbbf.org. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Smith said the limit on tickets that can be sold is 5,500. Smith said event organizers are removing the discounted ticket price for designated drivers after some people gave drinks to designated drivers last year. There will be shuttles that can transport people attending the event.

Idaho Beer Week runs May 29 through June 4. The North American Brewers Association has not made a schedule of local events for beer week yet but it can be found at northamericanbrewers.org/beer-week/ when it is published.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: May 12-13

• Encore screenings of Oscar nominated “Cyrano” will be featured at the Bengal Theater at 5 and 7:30 p.m. today in the ISU Pond Student Union. Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who’s in love with someone else. Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett star. If you only see one movie this year, let it be “Cyrano.” Admission is $1 for everyone for ISU summer movies. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cyrano.
POCATELLO, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Famous Idaho Castle Giving Away Unique Wedding Opportunity

It might be the most "last minute" thing that a local couple will do in their entire lives--but it could very well be worth it. Are you familiar with the Kuna Castle that is an icon in the Treasure Valley? Well, the good folks out at The Castle Gardens are looking to select one couple for a very "unconventional" kind of opportunity.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Post Register

Restaurant Impossible to help struggling Nampa business

NAMPA, ID (CBS2) — Food Network show "Restaurant Impossible" is visiting Nampa to help out a struggling restaurant. The show will be visiting Island Kine Grinds on May 24 and 25 as part of a two-day challenge to turn things around, with chef and host Robert Irvine leading the effort.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Garrett Days open house set for Saturday

A local chapter of the American Truck Historical Society is hosting a Garrett Days open house this Saturday to showcase Garrett Freightlines artifacts and gather the community around nostalgia for the old Pocatello trucking company. The event, which is open to anyone, is at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14 at 2055 Garrett Way. The open house will feature a large display of original Garrett equipment, including a 1929 Ford AA, 1963 International and a 1948 trailer. ...
POCATELLO, ID
103.7 The Hawk

Famous Movie Star Donates Special Gift to Montana Event

A well-known actor who has starred in many western films has donated an iconic cowboy hat worn in one of his movies to a fundraising event in Montana. Sam Elliot has been in a ton of movies. He is one of the most iconic western film stars of our generation. Most recently, Elliot starred alongside Tim McGraw in 1883. Some of Elliot's most popular movies include The Big Lebowski, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Tombstone.
GARDINER, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Brewers Association#Sandy Downs#Mbbf Org
98.3 The Snake

Two Popular Country Stars Headline Western Idaho Fair Lineup for 2022

Summer is approaching, and one of the best parts of the summer is the fair is right around the corner. Last week, the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot announced its lineup for the fair in September. They have a good balance of country music, comedy, and more music. With their lineup being mentioned last week, it is time to focus on the Western Idaho Fair in Boise. The lineup for the fair this year has been announced, and there are some performers you will not want to miss.
BLACKFOOT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Ice Cream and Dairy Store Makes it Official: Opening in Twin Falls Soon

It didn't take long but the new owners of where Canyon Rim Creamery was have officially come forward, and the news should be very exciting to those in Twin Falls. Last week, Canyon Rim Creamery closed its doors and it left a few wondering what would fill the spot. The owner of Canyon Rim verified that they had sold and the new owners would be releasing a statement. That statement was released, and we now know what will be filling the opening space.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Journal celebrates Sports Stars with successful ceremony

The Journal’s Sports Stars event is officially in the books. The school year’s top athletes, coaches and teams descended on the MEC Wednesday night to receive awards and celebrate their accomplishments. Highlights included the athletes of the year, Pocatello’s Ryan Payne on the boys side and Snake River’s Rylie Edlefsen on the girls side, plus the team of the year, Poky football. Coach of the year awards went to Rockland boys basketball’s Shae Neal and West Side volleyball’s MeLinda Royer, both of whom captured state...
POCATELLO, ID
103.5 KISSFM

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in Boise?

Growing up in Kuna, we had a lot of neighbors and friends who owned all kinds of pets. This was mainly due to the fact that many of these families also owned farms and/or large plots of land, so their animals had plenty of space to run freely and interact with all sorts of people and wildlife.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know The Deadliest Creatures in Idaho?

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Lets start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Shroom Hunters Can Now Forage A Tasty Fungal Favorite

Wild mushroom season is underway in Idaho. One species, in particular, is a fan favorite across the Gem State and might even be growing somewhere on your property. Mushrooms are one of those types of edibles that people either love or hate. My front yard in Twin Falls gets an enormous amount of wild shrooms between April and October, but none I would consider eating. Foraging time has begun for one type of subterranean fungal intruder that many consider the tastiest of all regionally.
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

10 Unique Things That Shock People After Moving to Boise

I was recently chatting with a coworker who had just moved to Boise, and they were saying how different life is here than anywhere they’ve lived before. This intrigued me immensely because having lived in the Treasure Valley for so many years, I discovered that there are a lot of things that we take for granted as native Idahoans.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Thoughts to ponder

ONE OF THE SAYINGS ON MY INSPIRATIONAL CALENDAR WAS: “BE A FLAMINGO IN A FLOCK OF PIGEONS.” This saying could be interpreted in many ways and one could let your mind go in varies directions. According to the internet and Webster, flamingos are a colorful bird who grace the warm waters of tropical lands The birds are noted to be beautiful, graceful and tranquil. In the tranquil pose the flamingo...
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reed’s Dairy has announced the opening of a sixth store in Twin Falls on Wednesday. The ice cream shop will be located at 163 Cheney Drive West, and will officially open its doors on May 20. The public will be invited to experience the new store at 2:00 p.m. on that day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
33andfree

Don't Miss One of Idaho's Best Hikes To Alice Lake

We do a lot of our research for hikes online and through instagram, but sometimes when we get to a location we ask the locals. The locals have a couple favorites and the hike to Alice Lake is one of them and I can see why. This was one of the best we have been on in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy