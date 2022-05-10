Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

The Kemling family business can be traced back to 1942 when brothers Paul and Orville Kemling bought their first horse for $15. That horse won every race he ran and was the foundation for the Kemling stable of horses. Over the next five decades, the Kemling brothers built a Nebraska...
Moments after Courtney Wallace shut down Indiana on senior day last week, Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle called it the pitcher's best complete-game performance as a Husker. It may be the second-best now. Wallace pitched a gem in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, limiting Penn...
Another week closer to the end of the season, and another pitcher no longer throwing for the Nebraska baseball team. The thinning of the Huskers' pitching staff through injury and attrition — the latest being the dismissal of left-hander Tyler Martin because of a violation of team rules — has left a struggling team short on arms.
After the third out in the top of the seventh inning of a tied ballgame on Friday afternoon, Liv Ferrell had a message for her teammates: "We're not going back out there" to play defense. Wanting to end the game in seven, Ferrell lived up to her part of the...
Three straight singles, including one to give Illinois a one-run lead, set the table for one of Illinois' best hitters. Then Taylor Jackson clubbed a three-run to left-center field. Just like that, Nebraska was in a four-run hole three innings in. And just like that, Nebraska is facing more and...
OMAHA – Two York High School students were among five finalists for this year’s Nebraska Youth Poet Laureate. The York students were Jackson Schmid and Jalen Kroger. Erica Kohout, English chair at York High School, said both students presented poetry at a ceremony at the Benson Theatre in Omaha. “This was an exciting experience and a huge honor,” she added.
After suffering a loss in the Class B, District 3 tournament at home, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got another chance. The Kernels earned that after receiving one of the two wildcards to qualify for the state baseball tournament for the second consecutive season. CCFC, rated No. 10 in Class...
OMAHA — Northwest got caught on the wrong end of a major momentum shift on Thursday. The Vikings had an early goal disallowed and later surrendered two scores in a 33-second span as No. 2-rated Lexington rolled to a 4-1 victory over No. 7 Northwest in first-round play of the Class B state tournament at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium.
GIBBON — When asked to define himself in a few words, Noah Summers’ first answer was, “Hardworking, and I’m passionate in everything I do.”. But he revealed the core Noah by adding, “I’m a full-blooded farm kid.”. The Shelton High School senior plans to...
Severe storms have already occurred in parts of Nebraska, but the threat is not over. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead. Matt...
Trainer Isai Gonzalez put together a year to remember at Fonner Park in 2022. It was even better than he knew. “They told me I broke the record,” Gonzalez said. “Now I have 60 wins.”. Yes indeed, Gonzalez broke the record for wins in a meet previously held...
Experience helps when you’re competing at the state tournament. The Northwest boys soccer team hope that will be the case this season. The Vikings are making their third-straight trip to the state soccer tournament as they take on No. 2 Lexington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
About 14 hours after a woeful hitting performance against Indiana, Nebraska softball assistant coach Lori Sippel arrived to the sight of multiple vehicles in the parking lot outside the Alex Gordon Training Complex on Saturday morning. She immediately called Rhonda Revelle. Players are here. "What do you mean? It's 9...
The owner of a Lincoln warehouse is suing AltEn after the defunct ethanol plant failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and utilities. In a lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday, 3801 Harney LLC -- which is based in Davey -- said AltEn agreed to rent space at its warehouse at 3700 N.W. 12th St. in October 2019.
The lights went down, and a room full of former Nebraska football players that had been loudly reminiscing got quiet real quick. The days of the ultra-demanding, physical, borderline sadistic workouts of the early and mid-1990s were long past, melted away into smiles and hugs among the dozens of players who gathered in The Rococo’s lobby before the screening began.
Coach and teacher Jessi Owen had a homework assignment for Carter Nelson on Wednesday. Call Nebraska coach Scott Frost. Nelson, a budding eight-man football star at Ainsworth, called Frost around 2 p.m. and awaiting him was a scholarship offer to play football for the Huskers. "I wasn't quite ready for...
Nebraska's Cam Ybarra and Abbie Squier were named first-team softball selections by the Big Ten, and catcher Ava Bredwell was named the league's freshman of the year Wednesday. Bredwell is the first Husker to be named conference freshman of the year since Ali Viola earned the honor in 1995 playing...
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on the threats and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast video. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate...
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on the severe threats and timing in our updated forecast video. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across...
