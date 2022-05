As I’m sure many of you know by now, I recently ran for city council in my beloved Columbia’s fourth ward and was defeated by Nick Foster by about 1,400 votes. I have a lot of emotions surrounding this last six months. I am grateful for my team at work for allowing me the space to pursue this. I am grateful for my family who encouraged me and sacrificed time with me so I could attend forums, council meetings, and canvas neighborhoods in the ward. I am grateful for the many people who believed in me personally and the shared vision of our city to the point they invested their money and time into my campaign. I am grateful for the people who have disagreed with me and helped inform me as they have sharpened me as a person.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO