Fruita, CO

Roaring Fork girls lacrosse finally earns elusive 4A playoff win, 17-4 over Fruita

By John Stroud
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown a player, sometimes two, for most of the second half of Tuesday’s first round 4A state girls lacrosse playoff game because of penalties, the Roaring Fork Rams persevered as they have all season to win their first-ever playoff game, a 17-4 victory over Fruita-Monument in Carbondale. The...

www.postindependent.com

