Bowling Green squeezes by Toledo for 5-4 win at Fifth Third Field

Two-plus hours of wall-to-wall electrifying baseball led up to one of the rarest sights the sport has to offer, and in the most gutsy scenario possible for it to happen.

And, in the biggest rivalry matchup of the season.

Kyle Hallock dialed the play up. Nate Rose executed it.

In a game where home runs and moonshots alike draw the oohs and ahhs, small ball is sometimes the correct answer.

Rose’s suicide squeeze bunt scored Adam Furnas with one out in the eighth inning, which gave Bowling Green State University its 5-4 lead that stood through a nailbiter of a ninth at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday.

Toledo had runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the ninth, but Scott Mackiewicz lined out and John Servello struck out looking to end the game.

“I was thinking to get a fly ball in the air to score him; a sac fly or something,” Rose said. “Then two pitches went by, [Hallock] gave me the squeeze, and I really didn’t think about it. I just got it down.”

The victory gives Bowling Green (16-30, 13-22 Mid-American Conference) the Battle of I-75 series victory over Toledo (28-20, 19-13). The Falcons and Rockets each split doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at BGSU’s Steller Field. Bowling Green was the home team on Tuesday, in the second edition of the rivalry played on the home field of the Toledo Mud Hens.

Furnas led off the tied bottom of the eighth with a ground-rule double over the center-field wall. Rockets center fielder Mackiewicz made a diving effort at the ball, which hopped off of the warning track and out of play. Jack Krause dropped a sacrifice bunt to get Furnas to third, and with a 1-1 count, Rose laid his bunt down as Furnas bolted for home against Toledo reliever Cal McAninch.

“One swing [from Rose], and then the look of that swing,” BGSU head coach Kyle Hallock said, “and then us to ask Nate Rose what we’ve asked him to do all year: put a bunt down. he leads our team in sacrifices. So he’s the perfect guy up there, and he got it down. He grew up in that moment in front of 3,000 people, and it’s special for him.”

The game took off in the top of the third, as Toledo leadoff hitter Nicky Winterstein clobbered a solo home run to right-center field for a 1-0 Rockets lead. Winterstein gave Toledo a 3-for-5 outing, and his RBI single in the seventh tied the game at 4.

“Just one of those nights,” Winterstein said. “It’s been a really difficult year for me. I got off to a slow start and lost some playing time, and I put a lot of work in on my own, I got my swing back to where it needed to be, and I got comfortable at the plate.”

Bowling Green boomed for a four-run third inning behind some two-out clutch hitting. Nathan Archer doubled, and Ryan Johnston singled him in on the next pitch to tie the game at 1. Johnston stole second base, and Kyle Gurney reached on an error by Rockets third baseman mason Sykes, which allowed Johnston to go to third.

Gurney stole second, and Furnas drew a walk on a 3-2 count to load the bases for Krause.

A patient Krause worked a 3-1 count and was rewarded. He smashed a bases-clearing triple to right field to score all three runners, and he beat the throw into third base. As he slid in, the field’s sprinkler system booted up, and he was met with a brief shower before they were turned off.

“I was looking for a good pitch to drive, and I was able to work it to a 3-1 count, and I looked at second base and I saw Kyle Gurney point at his head and go, ‘Be smart,’” Krause said. “I saw a good pitch, and I smoked it, and it felt really good. I think that helped us set the tone today.”

Darryn Davis’ two-run homer in the top of the fourth brought the Falcons’ lead down to 4-3. Hallock pulled starter Gage Schenk in favor of top reliever Jeremy Spezia to begin the inning.

Schenk allowed one run on one hit in three innings. He walked one and struck out one. Toledo starter Kyle Music allowed four runs — one earned — on five hits, and he walked one. Both starters earned no-decisions.

The announced attendance on Tuesday was 2,618, which eclipsed last year’s Fifth Third Field game attendance of 2,530. Last year’s game was the first time the Battle of I-75 took place inside the downtown ballpark.

Tuesday’s game certainly won’t be the last.

“It was a great game in front of all of these fans,” Toledo head coach Rob Reinstetle said. “Awesome college baseball game. Could’ve gone either way. Right down to the last pitch, and you couldn’t ask for more than that.”