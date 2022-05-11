ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Bowling Green squeezes by Toledo for 5-4 win at Fifth Third Field

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHA5R_0fZpqdyT00

Two-plus hours of wall-to-wall electrifying baseball led up to one of the rarest sights the sport has to offer, and in the most gutsy scenario possible for it to happen.

And, in the biggest rivalry matchup of the season.

Kyle Hallock dialed the play up. Nate Rose executed it.

In a game where home runs and moonshots alike draw the oohs and ahhs, small ball is sometimes the correct answer.

Rose’s suicide squeeze bunt scored Adam Furnas with one out in the eighth inning, which gave Bowling Green State University its 5-4 lead that stood through a nailbiter of a ninth at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday.

Toledo had runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the ninth, but Scott Mackiewicz lined out and John Servello struck out looking to end the game.

“I was thinking to get a fly ball in the air to score him; a sac fly or something,” Rose said. “Then two pitches went by, [Hallock] gave me the squeeze, and I really didn’t think about it. I just got it down.”

The victory gives Bowling Green (16-30, 13-22 Mid-American Conference) the Battle of I-75 series victory over Toledo (28-20, 19-13). The Falcons and Rockets each split doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at BGSU’s Steller Field. Bowling Green was the home team on Tuesday, in the second edition of the rivalry played on the home field of the Toledo Mud Hens.

Furnas led off the tied bottom of the eighth with a ground-rule double over the center-field wall. Rockets center fielder Mackiewicz made a diving effort at the ball, which hopped off of the warning track and out of play. Jack Krause dropped a sacrifice bunt to get Furnas to third, and with a 1-1 count, Rose laid his bunt down as Furnas bolted for home against Toledo reliever Cal McAninch.

“One swing [from Rose], and then the look of that swing,” BGSU head coach Kyle Hallock said, “and then us to ask Nate Rose what we’ve asked him to do all year: put a bunt down. he leads our team in sacrifices. So he’s the perfect guy up there, and he got it down. He grew up in that moment in front of 3,000 people, and it’s special for him.”

The game took off in the top of the third, as Toledo leadoff hitter Nicky Winterstein clobbered a solo home run to right-center field for a 1-0 Rockets lead. Winterstein gave Toledo a 3-for-5 outing, and his RBI single in the seventh tied the game at 4.

“Just one of those nights,” Winterstein said. “It’s been a really difficult year for me. I got off to a slow start and lost some playing time, and I put a lot of work in on my own, I got my swing back to where it needed to be, and I got comfortable at the plate.”

Bowling Green boomed for a four-run third inning behind some two-out clutch hitting. Nathan Archer doubled, and Ryan Johnston singled him in on the next pitch to tie the game at 1. Johnston stole second base, and Kyle Gurney reached on an error by Rockets third baseman mason Sykes, which allowed Johnston to go to third.

Gurney stole second, and Furnas drew a walk on a 3-2 count to load the bases for Krause.

A patient Krause worked a 3-1 count and was rewarded. He smashed a bases-clearing triple to right field to score all three runners, and he beat the throw into third base. As he slid in, the field’s sprinkler system booted up, and he was met with a brief shower before they were turned off.

“I was looking for a good pitch to drive, and I was able to work it to a 3-1 count, and I looked at second base and I saw Kyle Gurney point at his head and go, ‘Be smart,’” Krause said. “I saw a good pitch, and I smoked it, and it felt really good. I think that helped us set the tone today.”

Darryn Davis’ two-run homer in the top of the fourth brought the Falcons’ lead down to 4-3. Hallock pulled starter Gage Schenk in favor of top reliever Jeremy Spezia to begin the inning.

Schenk allowed one run on one hit in three innings. He walked one and struck out one. Toledo starter Kyle Music allowed four runs — one earned — on five hits, and he walked one. Both starters earned no-decisions.

The announced attendance on Tuesday was 2,618, which eclipsed last year’s Fifth Third Field game attendance of 2,530. Last year’s game was the first time the Battle of I-75 took place inside the downtown ballpark.

Tuesday’s game certainly won’t be the last.

“It was a great game in front of all of these fans,” Toledo head coach Rob Reinstetle said. “Awesome college baseball game. Could’ve gone either way. Right down to the last pitch, and you couldn’t ask for more than that.”

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Haas family connection runs deep in I-75 baseball rivalry

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tyler Haas is a senior catcher at BGSU. His grandfather is Gary Haas who was a four-year starter for the Falcons back in the 1970’s and went on to become a BGSU hall of famer. But somewhere in the middle, Tyler’s dad crossed over the rivalry. From 1992-1995 Gary Haas Jr. played at the University of Toledo.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledoparent.com

Largest Catholic Athletic League in the Country Now Includes Five in Toledo

The Detroit Catholic High School League, the largest Catholic League in the country, announced in March its expansion plans from its current 27 schools to 32 with the addition of Toledo’s five Catholic schools. This is the culmination of Director of Athletics for the Detroit Catholic League Vic Michaels’ ten-year quest to welcome the Toledo schools into its organization.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

League title won at NWOAL track meet

The fight for the boys league title is a tight one while Liberty Center holds a commanding lead in the girls meet after day one of competition at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Track and Field Championships held Tuesday at Archbold. With the 4x800m relay and all field events in...
WAUSEON, OH
FanSided

Michigan Football: Another 2024 QB to know, plus a new offer

Julian Sayin is another 2024 quarterback recruit that Michigan football fans need to know about, plus a new offer at the position in the class of 2025. Quarterback recruiting is a hot topic for Michigan football fans right now as the Wolverines are pursuing a pair of five-star recruits at the position — Dante Moore and CJ Carr.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Bowling Green, OH
College Sports
sent-trib.com

Take a field trip, climb the quarry with county parks

Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com. Go on a Friends’ Migration Field Trip Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood. Join the Friends of the Parks on a tour in search of migrating songbirds. We’ll be traveling to Cedar Creeks Preserve and Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve before concluding the trip at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hallock
Person
Ryan Johnston
Times-Bulletin

Once Upon A Van Wert

We meet new guests at every concert. This past Sunday, the Blue Man Group offered up yet another opportunity to meet visitors from near and far as they ventured upon Northwest Ohio’s Music City for entertainment. With the Cavalier Steel Drum band playing in the background and a lobby party sponsored by Gary Taylor in full swing, I happened upon a kind couple who had a unique story to tell. They were the VanWerts and their tale, in their own words, goes like this.
VAN WERT, OH
nbc24.com

Woman shot on Almeda Drive in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police detectives are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in West Toledo. Officers said a woman was shot on the 3600 block of Almeda Drive around 3 p.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is currently unknown. The incident is still being examined and...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio might be where Twitter’s headquarters lands

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Twitter could mark the first high-profile headquarters search in a post-COVID world, and that might spell good news for smaller cities not usually on the shortlist for trophy relocations. Twitter’s headquarters is considered in play as Elon Musk works to complete his acquisition of the company, with many […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Bgsu
WTOL 11

One woman shot in west Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting in west Toledo late Tuesday afternoon. Police said one woman has suffered a single gunshot wound that appears to be life threatening. The shooting happened in the...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Officials Concerned About Sick Walleye In Michigan

AU GRES, Michigan (WNEM) — Some officials are becoming concerned about the future of walleye fishing in Michigan after a local fisherman caught a sick fish. Biologists want to find out what is making the fish sick before it affects the local economy. “The angler that caught this fish when he told me about it, he said when he grabbed a hold of this fish, he knew something was wrong with it,” said Keith Dewald, the Saginaw Bay Walleye Club president. “When he opened the fish up, it was totally discolored and the whole meat felt rock hard.” Dewald contacted a biologist, but...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
TiffinOhio.net

Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe to return to Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Upper Sandusky-based chocolatier Neumeister’s Candy Shoppe announced today that they are coming back to Tiffin and locating in the Wolfe Creek Shopping Center, where they were previously in the early 2000s. They plan to employ eight people at the Tiffin location and to open on June 1, 2022.
TIFFIN, OH
Beacon

Extreme nor’easter puts damper on Lake Erie fishing

The story around Lake Erie this week has been very limited fishing for walleye, yellow perch and most everything else due to the northeast winds that anglers have experienced. It has made for some very rough days on the water, and limited success even with the wonderful walleye we had experienced so far this year.
PORT CLINTON, OH
SCDNReports

Toledo Man Shot in the Head

Toledo Man Shot in the HeadSCDN Graphics Department. An early morning homicide in Toledo is under investigation by detectives. At 1:17 am, officers were called to the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue for reports of a dead body.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy