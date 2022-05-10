Richmond County sees record number of early voters

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Rosa Gilmore is one of nearly three thousand people casting their vote early in Columbia County.

“I believe we’re going to have a good turnout and I’m praying that we do. As far as the democrats we all need to get out and we all need to be supportive because we see what’s going on in Washington, DC and the only way we’re going to change it is to get out and vote,” Gilmore said.

Nancy Gay, Columbia County Board of Elections Director said they’ve seen a steady turnout and they expect that to continue.

“Generally, in a midterm you end up expecting between 30 and 40 percent turnout so if we get the 25 percent here during early voting then that leaves the rest of it for election day and that’s really good,” Gay said.

In Richmond County, more than 2,000 people have cast their ballots.

“We’ve seen about double the numbers we saw in 2018 and 2020,” Richmond County Board of Elections director Travis Doss said.

It’s a turnout that makes election officials hopeful to see just as much, or more, participation in the May primary as well as the general election.

“Election day generally with primaries we say about 30 to 40 percent, with the way its going we could see as high as about 50 percent for May,” Doss said. “As far as November is concerned, I would really love to see it somewhere in the 70’s. That would be really good for Richmond County.”

Early voting will be open until May 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.