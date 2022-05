CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Kieron Van Wyk says it was a surprise when he learned he’s the first black golfer to win the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. “I had no clue until I was sitting in the van and I saw all the Instagram posts pop up.” Van Wyk said. “Yeah, I had no clue that that was even a thing. I’m happy and honored to be that and represent the College of Charleston on that basis.”

