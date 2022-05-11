ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 2 spots in WPIAL softball playoff field still up for grabs

By Don Rebel
 4 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Kassidy Cambal collides with Burrell catcher Bella Stewart to score during their game on May 2.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is nearly set with 80 teams locked and loaded for the postseason.

The playoff party may have two more latecomers Wednesday as a pair of Class 5A teams are still alive for a district postseason softball berth.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Tuesday.

Class 6A

Set with 10 playoff teams. There will be six first-round byes.

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Baldwin Highlanders

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Class 5A

16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Armstrong River Hawks

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Plum Mustangs

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

Connellsville Falcons

Fox Chapel Foxes

North Hills Indians

Shaler Titans

Hampton Talbots

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Upper St. Clair Panthers

• In Section 1: Penn Hills can clinch with a Plum loss to Woodland Hills on Wednesday.

• In Section 3: Mars can clinch with a Hampton loss to Oakland Catholic on Wednesday.

Class 4A

Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.

Burrell Buccaneers

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Knoch Knights

Yough Cougars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Central Valley Warriors

Blackhawk Cougars

New Castle Red Hurricane

Class 3A

Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

North Catholic Trojans

Derry Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Ellwood City Wolverines

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Raiders

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Class 2A

Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Carlynton Cougars

Fort Cherry Rangers

Ligonier Valley Rams

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Frazier Commodores

Charleroi Cougars

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Bentworth Bearcats

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

Mohawk Warriors

Riverside Panthers

Class A

Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.

Union Scotties

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

South Side Rams

Rochester Rams

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Leechburg Blue Devils

Springdale Dynamos

St. Joseph Spartans

Northgate Flames

