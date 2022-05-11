Only 2 spots in WPIAL softball playoff field still up for grabs
The WPIAL softball playoff field is nearly set with 80 teams locked and loaded for the postseason.
The playoff party may have two more latecomers Wednesday as a pair of Class 5A teams are still alive for a district postseason softball berth.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Tuesday.
Class 6A
Set with 10 playoff teams. There will be six first-round byes.
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Peters Township Indians
Baldwin Highlanders
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Class 5A
16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Armstrong River Hawks
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Plum Mustangs
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
Connellsville Falcons
Fox Chapel Foxes
North Hills Indians
Shaler Titans
Hampton Talbots
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Upper St. Clair Panthers
• In Section 1: Penn Hills can clinch with a Plum loss to Woodland Hills on Wednesday.
• In Section 3: Mars can clinch with a Hampton loss to Oakland Catholic on Wednesday.
Class 4A
Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.
Burrell Buccaneers
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Knoch Knights
Yough Cougars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Central Valley Warriors
Blackhawk Cougars
New Castle Red Hurricane
Class 3A
Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.
Deer Lakes Lancers
Valley Vikings
North Catholic Trojans
Derry Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Ellwood City Wolverines
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Raiders
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Class 2A
Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Carlynton Cougars
Fort Cherry Rangers
Ligonier Valley Rams
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Frazier Commodores
Charleroi Cougars
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Bentworth Bearcats
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
Mohawk Warriors
Riverside Panthers
Class A
Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.
Union Scotties
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
South Side Rams
Rochester Rams
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Leechburg Blue Devils
Springdale Dynamos
St. Joseph Spartans
Northgate Flames
