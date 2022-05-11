Police Searching for ‘Dangerous' Suspect in Deadly Stabbing of Mattapan Woman

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Boston arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday and charged her with stabbing a New Hampshire man to death and stealing his car. John Glennon, 71, was found dead inside a home on Franklin Street in Manchester on Friday. Stephanie Beard. (Image Credit: Manchester Police) An autopsy revealed his death was a homicide as a result of being stabbed multiple times in the head with a knife. Police issued a warrant for Beard’s arrest on charges of second degree murder and theft by unauthorized taking after she allegedly stole Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza. Boston Police arrested Beard Saturday and charged her as a fugitive of justice. On Monday, Beard refused to waive extradition and was ordered held without bail in Boston Municipal Court. The case was continued to June 21 for a status hearing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO