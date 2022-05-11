Police Searching for ‘Dangerous' Suspect in Deadly Stabbing of Mattapan Woman

On May 16, 2022, Officers assigned to the B-2 and C-6 Drug Control Units executed a search warrant at 19 Maywood Street and arrested Andy Matthews, 42, of Roxbury. Following an investigation, officers applied for and were granted a search warrant out of Roxbury District Court. Officers executed the search warrant at 19 Maywood Street and recovered the following items: 63 grams of a rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, 159 grams of fentanyl, $4,937 in US Currency, a dangerous knife, and various drug paraphernalia. Andy Matthews was taken into custody without incident.
Comments / 0