Boston, MA

Police Searching for ‘Dangerous' Suspect in Deadly Stabbing of Mattapan Woman

nbcboston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood and now police have an arrest warrant for her alleged killer. Officers responding to a call at about 9:40 p.m....

www.nbcboston.com

Related
nbcboston.com

DA Releases Report on Deadly 2021 Police Shooting in Newton

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office has released the results of its investigation into the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man by police in Newton in January 2021, which clears the officers involved of any criminal wrongdoing in the incident. Michael Conlon, 28, of Newton, was shot after he allegedly entered...
NEWTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Killed By Car in Brockton Crash; Foul Play Not Suspected

A woman walking in Brockton, Massachusetts, was struck and killed by a car on Wednesday morning, officials said. Foul play isn't suspected in the crash, which took place about 6:36 a.m. at Ash and West Chestnut streets, when a Toyota Prius hit a woman who was in the street. The driver stayed at the scene, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.
BROCKTON, MA
Mattapan, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

70-Year-Old Critically Hurt by Vehicle in Gloucester

A Gloucester resident was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Washington Street Wednesday, the city's police chief said. The crash took place at a Dunkin' restaurant, Chief Ed Conley said. The 70-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police didn't immediately share more information...
GLOUCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Search for Person Who Stole Dog Day Care Van

Two dogs were found safe and reunited with their owners after a wild ride in a stolen doggy daycare van Tuesday in Wrentham, Massachusetts. The person who stole the van remains at large. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van had been stolen from town...
WRENTHAM, MA
NewsBreak
bpdnews.com

B-2 and C-6 Drug Control Units Make Arrest Following the Execution of a Search Warrant

On May 16, 2022, Officers assigned to the B-2 and C-6 Drug Control Units executed a search warrant at 19 Maywood Street and arrested Andy Matthews, 42, of Roxbury. Following an investigation, officers applied for and were granted a search warrant out of Roxbury District Court. Officers executed the search warrant at 19 Maywood Street and recovered the following items: 63 grams of a rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, 159 grams of fentanyl, $4,937 in US Currency, a dangerous knife, and various drug paraphernalia. Andy Matthews was taken into custody without incident.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Dashaun Stokes-Sims knew Worcester bus driver he’s accused of slashing with knife, prosecutors say

Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, was arraigned Monday morning for allegedly stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver last week. Stokes-Sims appeared in Worcester District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He is being held pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for Friday.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Stolen Dog Day Care Van Found, Animals Inside Are Safe

A van that was stolen with two dogs inside has been found, and the animals are safe, according to police in Wrentham, Massachusetts. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van had been stolen from town around 4 p.m. The business offers dog day care and training services.
WRENTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Stephanie Beard, wanted for fatal New Hampshire stabbing, arrested in Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Boston arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday and charged her with stabbing a New Hampshire man to death and stealing his car. John Glennon, 71, was found dead inside a home on Franklin Street in Manchester on Friday. Stephanie Beard. (Image Credit: Manchester Police) An autopsy revealed his death was a homicide as a result of being stabbed multiple times in the head with a knife. Police issued a warrant for Beard’s arrest on charges of second degree murder and theft by unauthorized taking after she allegedly stole Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza. Boston Police arrested Beard Saturday and charged her as a fugitive of justice. On Monday, Beard  refused to waive extradition and was ordered held without bail in Boston Municipal Court. The case was continued to June 21 for a status hearing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police investigate rape reported Downtown, release photo of suspect

BOSTON (CBS) — Police are looking for a man after a reported rape in Boston. Officers were called to the area of Harrison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 5’8″, medium build, wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and gray sneakers. He was driving a black, four-door Honda Fit that may have had temporary out-of-state plates. The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Dead in Police Shooting in Boston, 2 Officers Hospitalized

A man was killed in a police shooting after allegedly stabbing an officer during a confrontation in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to Boston Police Superintendent Gregory Long, police responded to reports of a disturbance on Hancock Street around 2.40 a.m. and upon arrival officers saw the suspect, a 48-year-old man with a knife.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Suspects wearing ski masks reportedly start series of fights on Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) —  A group of suspects wearing ski masks are believed to be responsible for a series of fights that broke out near the bandstand at Revere Beach on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police say one boy had to be taken to Mass General Hospital with a “potentially serious injury.” Five arrests ended up being made, with most of those arrested being people under 18 years old. The charges range from assault to disorderly conduct. Officers say there were several hundred people gathered in the area around 5 p.m. Troopers from nearby barracks were sent to the area to assist with crowd control, along with K-9 units.
REVERE, MA
WCVB

2 more people found dead in Worcester home days after fire, raising death toll to 4

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two more people have died as a result of a fire at a Worcester apartment house, bringing the fire's death toll to four. Acting Fire Chief Martin Dyer announced Monday that K-9s from the Massachusetts State Police and Auburn Fire Department found the body of a third victim at 8 a.m. inside 2 Gage St., while the fourth victim's body was found at 1 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA

