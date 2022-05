Yes, you read the title correctly. If they defeat the Capitals tonight, the Florida Panthers will clinch their first series win since the 1996 Eastern Conference Final. If they plan to do so tonight, they may be doing it without their best player in the series, Carter Verhaeghe. Panthers Head Coach Andrew Brunette told reporters after the morning skate that Verhaeghe will be a game-time decision on Friday after suffering an injury on Thursday.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO