Norwalk, CT

Court: Pandemic Orders Not an Excuse to Violate Lease

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that executive orders issued by Gov. Ned Lamont affecting restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic could not not be used by a Norwalk eatery as an excuse not to pay the rent. The court ruled against Downtown Soho LLC, the...

www.usnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Landlord#Leases#Outdoor Dining#Ap#Downtown Soho Llc#Agw Sono Partners
