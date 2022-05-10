Court: Pandemic Orders Not an Excuse to Violate Lease

As a state we have many dilemmas. One of which for decades the State has underfunded the pension liability. Because of organized labor the State spends too much money and promises future spending significantly beyond what taxpayers are capable of paying for. A good example of this is the recent contract negotiated by the Lamont Administration. We are redistributing more tax dollars from those who pay taxes to unions with little in return. Cataclysmically, we are bound by the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement which written into the State Constitution protects State pensions and healthcare plans with minimal contribution for the employee. It also prevents layoffs through 2027. There is nothing more dangerous to the public than giving hired servants of the state the ability to dictate to government wages, hours, and conditions for which they will conduct essential services vital to the safety, welfare, and security of taxpayers. Worse, giving organized labor the ability politically to influence, legislative, executive, and judicial decisions. The result has been elected representatives sharing with union leaders the power to determine wages, benefits, working conditions, work rules, and productivity. We are a blue state where we allow individuals with direct ties to labor not only to run for elected office but to sit on or chair major committees that formulate labor policy which benefits organized labor. In return what we get for it are excessive taxes, more regulation, more fees, and fewer services.

