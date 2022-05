There is currently a compost fire burning at the Tajiguas landfill in Gaviota that is limited to a 2.5 acre area. At this time Santa Barbara County Fire personnel do not anticipate that the fire will grow further, and do not anticipate a threat to Goleta. However, there will be significant amounts of smoke from the fire, which will likely continue for several days as they work to extinguish the fire and “mop up” the area. If anything changes we will notify the public.

GAVIOTA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO