Joplin, MO

Harry Mack Cornell, Jr.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Mack Cornell, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 8, 2022, at his home in Joplin, Missouri. He was a longtime resident of Joplin and Carthage. He was the son of Harry Mack Cornell, Sr., and Marjorie Leggett Cornell, who was born October 5, 1928, in Palembang,...

Marva Lea Ruhmann

Marva Lea Ruhmann, 70, formerly of Carthage, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her home in Beggs, Oklahoma. Marva was born March 5, 1952 in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of Marvin Eugene Schooler, Sr. and Maxine Viola Hodge. She was a 1970 graduate of Carthage High School, then received her bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State College. She worked as a paralegal for Thomas Klinginsmith in Carthage, Missouri until moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she worked for Sherwood, McCormick & Robert until her retirement. Marva married Ronald Ruhmann on September 2, 1995. Marva loved animals, including the Alaskan Malamutes that she raised, gardening, roller skating, and always put everyone else first.
CARTHAGE, MO
Helen Alice Stegall (Sally) Phelps

Helen Alice Stegall (Sally) Phelps, 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 27, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sally was born on June 9, 1935 in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of Hugh Frederick and Mildred (Pfister) Stegall. Her college sweetheart and husband of 58 years, George Emmett Phelps Jr. of Carthage, MO, preceded her in death, as well as her parents and brothers Hugh Frederick Stegall Jr. and Robert Stegall.
CARTHAGE, MO
Letter Carriers’ Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for May 14

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will hold its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday, May 14 for families facing hunger across the Ozarks. Stamp Out Hunger is the country’s largest single-day food drive that provides local residents with a simple way...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

