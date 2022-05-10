Harry Mack Cornell, Jr.

Marva Lea Ruhmann, 70, formerly of Carthage, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her home in Beggs, Oklahoma. Marva was born March 5, 1952 in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of Marvin Eugene Schooler, Sr. and Maxine Viola Hodge. She was a 1970 graduate of Carthage High School, then received her bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State College. She worked as a paralegal for Thomas Klinginsmith in Carthage, Missouri until moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she worked for Sherwood, McCormick & Robert until her retirement. Marva married Ronald Ruhmann on September 2, 1995. Marva loved animals, including the Alaskan Malamutes that she raised, gardening, roller skating, and always put everyone else first.

