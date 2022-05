ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota GOP State Convention is in full swing at the Mayo Civic Center, bringing thousands of people to the Med City this weekend. While the convention is all about choosing candidates for this year's midterm election, it's about more than politics for the many Rochester businesses that stand to benefit from increased foot traffic. The event is drawing over 2,200 delegates and alternates to the Med City, a figure that doesn't include their families or the staff needed to make the convention possible.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO