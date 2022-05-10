ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Mr. David Darrel Riffee

By Master Control
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. David Darrel Riffee of Bridgeport, WV 67 years of age passed on Monday, May 09, 2022 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. He was born August 15, 1954 the son of the late C. Darrel and Margaret Jane Wilson Riffee. He is survived by his wife B. Diane...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Ellen Ann Miller

Ellen Ann Miller was born on August 24, 1940 in Widen, a daughter of the late Walter and Gladys Crites Mullens. She went “home” to her Master when her much awaited tulips bloomed on April 14, 2022. Ellen attended Webster Springs High School, where she was a cheerleader and majorette. She graduated with the Class of 1959. In 1961, Ellen married Arnie Miller and they moved to Indianhead, MD, where Arnie was employed by the US Government. They were blessed with daughter Tammy and son Sean. While in MD, Ellen worked as a secretary for the President of Charles County Community College. In 1974, Arnie and Ellen returned to Pt. Pleasant. In the years following, Ellen was a paralegal to Senator Mike Shaw. She opened her own Miller’s Florist in Pt. Pleasant in 1985 and remained there until she retired in 1992. Ellen was also an avid supporter of Special Olympics throughout her lifetime. Ellen was a member of the Mason County CEO and in 2013 was chosen as Mason Count Belle to attend the WV State Folk Festival in Glenville. She was also very active in the Federal Employees Retirement Organization. After Arnie’s death in 2007, Ellen spent many days in Webster Springs pursuing her hobbies of gardening, making maple syrup, and fishing in the beloved Elk River. She also enjoyed attending and participating in the Burgoo Cookoff competition in Webster Springs, winning a medal in 2019. In addition to her husband Arnie, Ellen was also preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law LaVonna and Doran Bleigh; sister-in-law Judy House; and nephew Donnie Mullens, Jr. She is survived by daughter Tammy Sandy (Eddy); son Sean Miller (Donna); grandsons Joshua Sandy (Brianna) and Brandon Sandy; 4 great-grandchildren, Jack, Jill, June, and Johnny Sandy; brothers Clint Gail Mullens (Mary) and Donnie Mullens (Gloria Brown); nephews Michael Mullens (Krissy) and Toby Mullens; brother-in-law Arnold House; nieces Melanie Thosteson (Pete), Amy DiVenere (Matthew), Natalie Simpson (Andy), Sonja Trombly (Wendell), and Amber Williams (Frank); in addition to several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends; and special pet Chihuahua, Mei. Memorial Services to celebrate Ellen’s life will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to service time. Interment will be in Miller Family Cemetery, Grassy Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen’s memory to David Gillespie, 386 Bell Street, Webster Springs, WV 26288 for maintaining Lover’s Lane Boardwalk in Webster Springs. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Ellen’s family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Rose Marie Cain

Rose Marie Cain, 90, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1931 in Monongah, the daughter of the late Dominick and Dominica Commodari. Rose retired from Westinghouse/North American Philips and afterward volunteered at the WV Caring Hospice Resale Shop. She is a lifetime member of the VFW 629. Rose is survived by her children, Beverly Ann Hoffman and William Paul Cain, Jr. and his wife Connie; grandchildren, Gary A. Hoffman II and his wife Tracy, Julie Nicole Hout and her husband Jeremy, Eric S. Hoffman and his wife Stacia, Faith A. Minigh and her husband Andrew, Jason W. Cain and his wife Amanda, and Julia Anna Cain; great grandchildren, Adam Hoffman, Aaron Hoffman, Elizabeth Hout, Nathan Hout, Dominica Cain, Taliah Cain, and Jill Cain; brothers, Donald Commodore and his wife Patricia, and Thomas Commodari and his wife Jean; and a sister-in-law, Yvonne Commodore. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Cain; daughter, Mary Patricia Cain; brothers, James Commodore and Joseph Commodore; and a son-in-law, Gary A. Hoffman. Memorial donations can be made to WV Caring, 1406 Country Club Road, Fairmont, WV 26554. A graveside service will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Enterprise on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Sara Faye Cokeley Bennett

Sara Faye Cokeley Bennett, 84, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Harrisville, WV on March 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Roy and Vessie Sutton Cokeley. She was married to Orie “Bud” Lee Bennett for over 40 years, who preceded her in death in March, 1999.
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Funeral service information for Deputy Travis Lawson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Funeral service information has been released for a Nicholas County deputy. Deputy Travis Lawson, 22, died in an off-duty motorcycle crash just more than a month after he first joined the force. His service information is below:. DATE:. Tuesday May 17th 2022. LOCATION:. Summersville Armory. ADDRESS:
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Fairmont, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon. Officials received a call about a vehicle on fire on Webster Pike in Grafton at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. It is unknown what caused the vehicle...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

84-year-old graduates from West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - 84-year-old Heather Humphries finished her master’s degree at West Virginia Wesleyan College. She was honored at the college’s 131st commencement on May 7. Humphries said she was inspired to go back to school because of her personal writing goals. She said she had been...
COLLEGES
WDTV

Clarksburg Mission receives $7,500 from Chick-Fil-A

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Mission is in the middle of a big renovation project. Today the mission got a large donation to help them pull it off. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Anyone that has been through the Glen Elk Village is sure to recognize the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

City of Elkins explains why it took 8 years to demolish home

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins explains why it took 8 years to demolish the charred remains of a home on Graham Street. When the home caught fire in 2014, officials said the owners of 201 Graham Street had stopped paying property taxes, and the house was placed on the list for that year’s tax-lien auction. The auctions are held each fall by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the steps of the county courthouse.
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: The Smokehouse

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits The Smokehouse at Blackwater Falls. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Structure fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a working fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the structure fire at approximately 1:13 p.m. Thursday on Ross St. in Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities were not able to confirm if there were any exposures...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Students use ‘skip day’ to raise money for injured classmate

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seniors at Summers County High sacrificed time off to relax from school to instead raise money for a classmate recently injured in a crash. Nick Gill and his family were airlifted to a Charleston hospital after they were involved in a crash on Airport Road in Beaver on Sunday.
HINTON, WV
WDTV

Long, Tallman return to headline Best Virginia coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Basketball Tournament chatter is back, and this week it’s the announcement of Best Virginia’s head coach headlining the summer competition. WVU Tech head coach James Long was tabbed as the TBT team head coach for the second year in a row after leading the WVU alumni squad to the Sweet 16 last summer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Ritchie County posts four-run fifth inning to defeat St. Marys

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Marys and Ritchie County each scored a run in the first inning of Thursday’s sectional contest before entering a four-inning stalemate. The Rebels were the first to come alive again in the fifth inning, scoring four runs off of back-to-back at-bats. Ritchie County’s Garrett...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wedding season is upon us and many people are looking to tie the knot after postponing their big day due to COVID, but the way you plan your wedding might still be different than before. Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19. Many people had to cancel...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Obituaries
WDTV

Restaurant to open on Johnson Ave. for third time

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Subway on Johnson Avenue will be opening for the third time, according to a recent meeting of the Bridgeport Development Authority. During last week’s BDA meeting, Connect Bridgeport says it was announced that a Subway will be going in place on Johnson Avenue for the third time. This time, however, it will be going in exactly the same place as the last one.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man allegedly pulls shotgun when workers came to clean his property

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man was charged after allegedly pulling a shotgun when municipal workers came to clean up his property. Court documents show 47-year-old Richard Lee Moore, of Marlinton, is charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. A criminal complaint the town of...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

1 person transported following motorcycle accident on I-79

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital for treatment after a motorcycle accident on I-79. Officials received a call at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Thursday of an accident involving a motorcycle on I-79 southbound near mile marker 137, according to the Marion County 911 Center.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officials give COVID-19 update as cases rise in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 13, 2022, there are currently 1,658 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and total deaths remain at 6,893 attributed to COVID-19. During...
PUBLIC HEALTH

