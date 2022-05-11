ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, IL

Work On U.S. 40 To Cause Closure Beginning May 16

By Photo YourSpace
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 40 will be closed between Woodbury and Jewett in Cumberland County. The closure is necessary to repair and overlay a bridge over Big Muddy Creek. A detour will be posted to guide motorists safely around the closure. Traffic will...

www.effinghamradio.com

wmix94.com

IDOT REPORTS 15″ COLLAPSE OF HIGHWAY NEAR ALBERS

ALBERS, IL — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently has noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA. Initially, he says, IDOT thought the issue may have been a utility problem. But it quickly became obvious it was a mining issue. Monroe explains IDOT responded to the scene the day after it was discovered, placed the warning signage and began pumping water from the roadway.
ALBERS, IL
WCIA

State Police: U.S. Route 45 shut down in Coles County

Update at 9:35 p.m. U.S. Route 45 at County Road 250N is back open. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers have a stretch of U.S. Route 45 in Coles County shut down Thursday evening. The closure is happening at the intersection between Route 45 and County Road 250N. Southbound traffic is being diverted […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP: Lanes open after crash in construction zone on I-74

UPDATE (10:55AM) All lanes are open. CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A second crash of the morning has occurred on I-74 at milepost 192, which is the St. Joseph. State Police say that two semi trucks crashed in a construction zone. Both Westbound lanes are shut down as authorities attempt to divert traffic.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP: Semi truck rollover near Mahomet

UPDATE (12:25PM) All lanes are open. CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to a semi truck that rolled over near Mahomet. It’s on I-74 at mile post 174, which is the Prairie View Road exit. The eastbound lanes are currently shut down as authorities are diverting traffic on to US 150.
MAHOMET, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Coles County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. May 12, 2022 at 4:55 p.m. Unit 1 – Wesley A. Doty, a 51-year-old male from Mattoon, IL – Refused medical attention. Unit 2 – Michael J. McKenna, a 69-year-old male from Mattoon, IL –...
COLES COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Semi rollover off I-80 results in hazardous spill

Illinois State Police District 7 units are on the scene handling an overturned semi-trailer, on the ramp from I-80 eastbound in East Moline to I-88 eastbound. The crash resulted in a hazardous material spill – flammable liquid UN1197, according to State Police. The ramp will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
EAST MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Mattoon man dies after crash on Route 45

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after a traffic crash happened on US Route 45 Thursday afternoon. Illinois State Police District 10 troopers were dispatched to a location on US Route 45 at Coles County 250N at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash. ISP said […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BioUrja on fire once more, chief worried about potential silo collapse

UPDATE FRIDAY 1:45 P.M. — The BioUrja plant in downtown Peoria is once again on fire. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said his team left yesterday after OSHA asked them to leave, so they could begin the investigation. However, Sollberger said this was not a decision they were ready to make as they could still see light smoke.
PEORIA, IL
WTHI

Plans to update roadway on US-41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- News 10 has told you that many drivers have been complaining about the roadway south of Johnson Drive on US-41. The Indiana Department of Transportation and the Vigo County commissioners have heard people's concerns and are working on a plan to make the area safer and more efficient. They are both meeting with city leaders, engineers, and business owners to come up with a plan.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Y101

Legends Claim Mobsters Buried Millions Under Illinois Farms

There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Person killed in Coles County crash identified

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed when a motorcycle and tow truck collided in Coles County. Illinois State Police were called to US 45 and 250N Thursday just before 5 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, 69-year-old Michael McKenna of Mattoon, was rushed to the hospital, but...
COLES COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Juvenile Kicks Windows Out Of Vehicle While Being Transported To Detention Center

At about a quarter to one in the afternoon on Tuesday, a White County Sheriff’s Department officer and a Carmi Police officer responded to the Illinois State Police District 19 Headquarters at 919 Illinois Highway 14 in Carmi, to a request for assistance from a Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center transport officer. A juvenile had kicked out the windows of the transport vehicle while travelling west on Highway 14.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Treasure Candidate Haynes Sits Silent After Exposure Of Her Own Payroll Problems

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office payroll has been under criminal investigation for some time now and we understand a charging decision is pending from the Attorney General, but we are not holding our breath as this is Illinois. That investigation involved a clear pattern of payroll malfeasance during the former Sherriff Don Koonce’s term.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sinkhole closes roads in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A sinkhole resulting from a sewer main break in Farmington has shut down several roads off to traffic until Thursday. According to the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) there is a sinkhole from a sewer main break on Illinois Route 78 near Casey’s in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Motorcycle vs tow truck crash claims life of Mattoon man

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon man is dead following a motorcycle vs truck crash on US 45 Thursday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of US 45 and Coles County 250N. According to investigating troopers, a Ford F650 tow truck, driven by 51-year-old Wesley […]
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

All lanes are back open after semi rollover crash on I-74

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)- Illinois State Police report all lanes are back open after a semi rollover crash on I-74 eastbound at mile post 174. Eastbound lanes were temporarily blocked, and vehicles were being diverted off at mile post 174 to US-150. At this time no other information has been released.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTHI

New business opens in Knox County - and they're hiring

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is putting down roots in Knox County. Skill Precast is a producer of concrete wall panels. The company has plans for a $2.2 million project. They hope to create around 15 more jobs. Company leaders say Knox County is an ideal location...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Central Illinois Proud

More than 500 Rivian trucks being recalled

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Rivian’s R1T vehicles are now being recalled due to potential danger. Approximately 502 of Rivian’s trucks are being recalled due to the Occupant Classification System (OCS) not deactivating the airbag when a child or child seat is installed in the front passenger seat.
NORMAL, IL

