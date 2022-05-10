ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IL

Red Lake Dam road, spillway bridge closure set for Wednesday for routine inspection

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake says Rend Lake Dam Road will be closed to all through traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. USACE...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
wish989.com

ISP Squad Car Struck in a Construction Zone in Jefferson County

MT. VERNON – Illinois State Police would like to remind you about Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” Law, after officials investigated a two-vehicle accident involving an ISP District 13 trooper in a construction zone on eastbound I-64 at milepost 72 near Mt. Vernon Thursday morning.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Permit Issued For Cell Tower, But Opposition Continues

Washington County Zoning Administrator Matt Bierman issued a building permit for a cell tower in Plum Hill Township on the last day of the permitting process. That allows Tillman Infrastructure to build a 338’ high tower on Jefferson Road, north of State Route 15. Tillman has already begun staking off the tower that will be leased to AT & T.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Multi-vehicle crash closed 1 lane of eastbound Jackson Blvd.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Four cars were involved in crash on Jackson Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, May 11. One car rear ended another in the eastbound lanes near the high school. Our crew on scene said one lane in each direction was blocked; however, by 3:30 p.m. just one eastbound lane was blocked.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Franklin County, IL
Traffic
Franklin County, IL
Government
thebengilpost.com

Carlinville man dies in motorcycle accident Wednesday on Route 138

A 49-year-old Carlinville man died Wednesday evening after colliding with a truck pulling a box trailer. The accident happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. on May 11 on Illinois Route 108 at East 2nd Round in Montgomery County. Ronald Schaaff, 49 of Carlinville, died at the scene after being ejected off...
CARLINVILLE, IL
wmix94.com

IDOT REPORTS 15″ COLLAPSE OF HIGHWAY NEAR ALBERS

ALBERS, IL — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently has noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA. Initially, he says, IDOT thought the issue may have been a utility problem. But it quickly became obvious it was a mining issue. Monroe explains IDOT responded to the scene the day after it was discovered, placed the warning signage and began pumping water from the roadway.
ALBERS, IL
WLNS

Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Illinois lake

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rend Lake#Spillway#Sugar Creek#Urban Construction#Usace
wpsdlocal6.com

Deputies searching for missing man in Franklin County, Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man reported missing in the southern Illinois county. The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Bryan E. McGill was last seen early Wednesday morning. He's from the Ewing area, the sheriff's office says, and he's known to spend a lot of time at Rend Lake.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
nowdecatur.com

IDPH updates Illinois sport fish consumption advisories

May 12, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced updated consumption advisories today for sport fish caught in Illinois waters. These changes are the result of continued sampling by the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program (FCMP). This year, the IDPH has issued seven new site-specific methylmercury...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Two Injured In Anhydrous Tank Explosion

The Smithboro Fire Protection District responded to a call on Trapper Ave. for an anhydrous tank explosion Tuesday at 4:49 PM. Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs reports a coupling had blown off the tank and two people were injured ibn the explosion. Firefighters checked the tank and implement for any...
SMITHBORO, IL
starvedrock.media

Groups appeal IEPA Decision granting NPDES Permit to Pond Creek Coal Mine

Sierra Club Illinois and Prairie Rivers Network announced Tuesday they are appealing the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's decision to grant a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit to Williamson Energy LLC, the owner of the Pond Creek coal mine in Franklin County. The groups say the NPDES permit, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested 44-year-old Brian Cripps of Mills Cart Road in Salem was arrested by Salem Police for violation of an order of protection. 28-year-old Ethan Futhey of East McMackin in Salem was arrested by Salem Police for violation of bail bond. Wamac Police arrested 29-year-old Preston Rinne of...
SALEM, IL
wfcnnews.com

Gallatin Co. school resource officer arrested for stealing school funds

GALLATIN COUNTY - A local school resource officer was arrested on multiple charges for stealing funds from the school he was sworn to protect. According to Illinois State Police, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO), Bryan J.C. Hargrave was arrested and charged with Official Misconduct and Theft.
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, May 12th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia woman was arrested by the FBI on an outstanding federal warrant. Tiffany Powell of North Maple was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Wesselman of Foxville Road in Kell on an outstanding Marion County felony petition to revoke his probation on an aggravated domestic battery conviction. Wesselman was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Miller and Boone Street. He was also ticketed for driving on a suspended license. Wesselman remains in the Marion County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

New Baden man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash

A 50-year-old New Baden man was killed when a car made a left-hand turn in front of him on Illinois Route 177 at Circle 8 Road in Washington County. State Police say Mark Thompson was ejected from the cycle and was pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary investigative details indicate...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Several Handsfree Law Violations Handed Out Recently in Franklin County

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued 31 handsfree law violations and 25 during the April distracted driving enforcement period. “Distracted Driving Awareness Month allowed Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to bring a heightened awareness to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior,” said Lt. Kevin Roye.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy