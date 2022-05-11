Local students hold own Diversity Day after it is cancelled by school

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Students in the Forest Hills District have been fighting to keep Diversity Day on the calendar. The school board took issue with the tradition of talking about cultural and racial differences.

Diversity Day is officially cancelled for 2022 and will not take place at Turpin High School, but students refuse to accept the board’s decision and will hold Diversity Day off campus.

“You know, you never want to be the kid that goes to the high school that cancels Diversity Day, that’s not something you can be proud of,” said Turpin high school senior, Johnny Wettengel.

Wettengel is leaving Turpin high school with one last important lesson: stand up for what you believe. Wettengel believes in Diversity Day, which has been a tradition for years. The voluntary opt-in day was dedicated to talking about differences in culture and race. But the district postponed the scheduled event with less than 24 hours’ notice, citing a logistical error. The district said they forgot to send home the itinerary for the event with permission slips to parents.

“I am scared to ask a teacher to go to the bathroom during a test, but I think there are some issues you have to take a stand on,” said Turpin senior, Claire Mengel.

A special board meeting revealed that the board members had issue with certain activities, language, and content of Diversity Day. Sara Jonas went so far as to suggest a completely different event entirely. She called “Diversity Day” offensive to black families she knew in the district. Jonas suggested sharing music and foods from different cultures, instead of talking about social justice issues.

“Also there have been other events that are not Diversity Day but have gone on without permission slips this year, and the board was fine about that,” said Mengel.

Despite some of the language tweaked to the board's liking, followed by a protest of dozens of students and parents calling for Diversity Day, to say the district cancelled the event and announced the finality of it in a newsletter.

“They have won the battle, but we will win the war,” said Wettengel.

Wettengel and Mengel are leading the charge to show the board members that they have their own ideas on what is right, and this is one they are not willing to back down on.

“If authority isn’t protecting your needs or listening to you, then they shouldn’t be in authority,” said Mengel.

Students have scheduled the Diversity Day for May 18 and plan to have a peaceful demonstration that day as well. The Diversity Day off campus will only be for students at Turpin High School. A location is being finalized and details will be posted on an Instagram page called Turpin Diversity Day.