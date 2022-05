There was an unusual arrest in LaPorte County this week. Police say a man went to the LaPorte County Jail Tuesday night, and demanded to be arrested. He told officials that he was wanted on an active warrant. It turned out that the man, 33 year-old Glynn Anderson, was not a wanted man but it was determined that he had been involved in an incident involving the ATV he had ridden to the prison.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO