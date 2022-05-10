ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Scooter rider killed by Brightline train in Broward County

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal accident occured Saturday morning involving a...

WSVN-TV

Police respond to shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have responded to the scene of a shooting in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The shooting took place Thursday afternoon at Southeast Fourth Avenue and Second Street with initial reports saying the cause was due to a road rage incident between two drivers, one in a Nissan and the other in a BMW.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man shot after alleged parking dispute in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a midday shooting. The incident played out along the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street on Thursday just before 2:30 p.m. Crime scene tape had much of the area roped off. Police appeared to be focusing on two vehicles,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO detectives search for missing teenager in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Unit is seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old missing from Deerfield Beach. According to detectives, Jahwon Galette was last seen Wednesday near the 500 block of Northeast 39th Street at around 9:30 p.m. He...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police release images of Target thieves that set fire in store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for several people behind a devious distraction. A small fire broke out Wednesday night, inside a Target in Fort Lauderdale. It happened at the store along North Federal Highway and Oakland Park Boulevard. Firefighters said it was set on purpose by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly Wrong Way Crash On Gratigny Parkway Ramp

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed in a deadly wrong way crash early Thursday morning on the Gratigny Parkway. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the southbound ramp to State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway. The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer, heading westbound on the Gratigny Parkway, exited onto the southbound ramp to the Palmetto Expressway when it slammed into a red Dodge pickup truck that was heading in the wrong direction. “This guy is coming the wrong way, and I mean I see it, but it was coming too fast,” said Johnny Cuba, the driver of the tractor trailer. Cuba said as exited onto the ramp, he saw headlights coming at him. “Immediately I tried to not crash. I turned to the side but no, we crashed,” he said. The driver of the pickup truck was killed, Cuba was not harmed. An investigation is underway into how the driver of the pickup truck ended up going the wrong way on the ramp.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver involved in Biscayne Boulevard fatality bonds out of jail

MIAMI (WSVN) - The woman accused of a deadly, high-speed crash has bonded out of jail. Twenty-one-year-old Shamonni Alexandre has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Officials said she was running from police, early Friday morning, and driving with a suspended license when she ran a red light...
MIAMI, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorcyclist killed in NW 39th Avenue accident

A motorcyclist was killed yesterday in an accident that occurred at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of NW 39th Avenue and NW 24th Boulevard. Gainesville Police Department told us that initial reports indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at a red light, and collided with the passenger door of a car in the intersection. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury clears ex-deputy in rough takedown of troubled teenager in Pompano Beach

Former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Willard Miller was cleared Thursday of a child-abuse charge stemming from the rough takedown of a troubled 15-year-old female student, finding that his use of force was acceptable under the circumstances. The decision came after less than an hour of deliberation Thursday, the third day of a trial during which jurors heard from Miller, 39, a former school ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Gunfire Erupts In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Possible Road Rage Incident

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A quiet afternoon in Fort Lauderdale turned violent as an argument escalated, ending in gunfire, a case of possible road rage, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. “I was just trying to collect my thoughts, did I really just hear a gunshot, or was it just construction?” wondered witness Elizabeth Boutet. Boutet wasn’t hearing things. It was, in fact, a gunshot, all captured on cellphone video. ”I just see a male laying on the floor, a bunch of people crowding around him, and the ambulance and police were right on the scene,” said Boutet. WATCH: Deborah Souverain’s Report   A single gunshot left...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into Papa John’s in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Fire Rescue Units were at the scene of a crash where a driver drove into a pizza restaurant, Thursday morning. The crash occurred at a Papa John’s located at 4994 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Margate. According to fire rescue, a woman drove into the...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Mother to shooter: ‘Turn yourself in! You shot an innocent person!’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Elease Griffin said she celebrated Mother’s Day with her 20-year-old daughter Drunniyya Griffin. They went out on a boat. Hours after the two hugged, her daughter drove off to a home near the intersection of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 27th Avenue. She stopped to pick up a friend. There was a shooting.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Cleaning Gun Shoots, Kills Self

Police, Paramedics Respond To Home In West Boca Raton Before Dawn Wednesday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead after he apparently accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun early Wednesday morning. Paramedics and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […] The article Boca Raton Man Cleaning Gun Shoots, Kills Self appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL

