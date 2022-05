Miller’s Health Systems is poised to reshuffle its skilled nursing portfolio, stepping away from leases on eight locations in Indiana. The termination of the lease is effective June 30 with the new operator taking over on July 1, according to WARN documents filed with the state and a News and Tribune story. The Warsaw, Indiana-based nursing home operator, which does business under the Miller’s Merry Manor brand, announced its decision in the filings last week.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO