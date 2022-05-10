ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measure to ask Colorado voters to get rid of reading bills at length unlikely to reach the ballot box – or even the House floor

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a Republican House caucus already upset over how the 2022 session has gone, the last thing its members needed was a gas can on that fire. They got it last Friday, when the upcoming schedule for the House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Committee was announced. It included a resolution...

2022 SESSION: Majority pushes sweeping agenda, minority sees limited success

Democrats at the state Capitol pushed a slew of policy priorities they said would save Coloradans money, increase public safety and boost education, and with the party holding the majority in both the House and Senate — in addition to the governor’s seat — their agenda achieved relatively easy success in the recently-concluded 2022 session.
What passed and failed in Colorado's 2022 legislative session

The flurry of late-night lawmaking pushed major policy changes across the finish line while others came up short.Why it matters: The legislation will affect your life in ways big and small.What made it: Here's a look at the major bills sent to the governor this year:Property taxes: Property tax breaks would get extended with a trim in residential assessment rates the next two years. The average property owner could save about $260 a year. Collective bargaining: A broad bill to allow all government workers to unionize was gutted and now would only apply to larger counties and provide nonbinding rights.TABOR...
House Approves Colorado Cashback Plan, Bill Heads To Senate For Final Vote

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado taxpayers are one step closer to getting an early refund. The House approved the Colorado Cashback plan on Tuesday. Under the plan, individuals would receive $400 each, and couples would get $800, but those amounts may be higher thanks to an added amendment. The refunds are required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR but weren’t set to go out until next year. Now, if state revenue is higher than expected, state taxpayers could get more money. (credit: Thinkstock) Gov. Jared Polis told CBS4 last month that if the state Legislature passes the bill, he’ll put the checks in the mail. Now that timeline is looking like September. The governor said Colorado has recovered more jobs than it lost during the pandemic, and our economy is so strong, that revenue will exceed what the state’s allowed to spend under TABOR by about $1.4 billion. The legislature has to either issue a refund or ask voters to keep the money. The bill heads to the state Senate for a final vote before it lands on the governor’s desk.
Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens endorses Joe O'Dea in US Senate primary

Former Gov. Bill Owens on Wednesday endorsed fellow Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet. Pointing to the construction company O'Dea founded while in college, Owens said that the first-time candidate has the real-world experience to represent Colorado and help tackle national problems in a statement released to Colorado Politics.
Appeals court denies request to block voter-approved minimum price for cigarettes

The state's second-highest court rejected a Littleton woman's request to block the portion of a voter-approved ballot initiative that established a minimum price for cigarettes. Jennifer Ann Smith filed suit against the state of Colorado and multiple officials following the passage of Proposition EE in the 2020 election. A key...
Democrats cut deal as Colorado legislative session grinds to an end

Gridlock. Disarray. Frustration. Exhaustion. Threat level: The final hours of lawmaking this week at the state Capitol look more like the TV show "Veep" than "The West Wing" as Republicans in the state House ask for bills to be read at length to delay the Democratic agenda (and even some bipartisan bills).The House worked through the night into Tuesday morning, spending more than 20 hours on the floor before taking a break around 7am.What's happening: The tactics are not supported by all Republicans, and Democrats rejected the strategy, saying slowing them down wouldn't deter them. "If there are big priorities,...
Lawmakers send bill offering earlier TABOR refund checks to Polis

Colorado legislators on Wednesday passed legislation that sends $400 – or more – in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks to residents just as the fall election campaign season starts. House members amended the bill this week to allow the state to refund up to 85% of the...
Denver business leaders applaud unemployment insurance relief

More than 900 business leaders and government officials applauded loudly Thursday when Gov. Jared Polis said the legislature had provided $600 million to offset unemployment insurance loans the state had to take to cover the massive spike in jobless numbers during the pandemic. It was likely a grateful acknowledgement the...
BY THE NUMBERS: The Colorado General Assembly's last-day crunch

With about 14 hours to go in the 2022 General Assembly session, the Colorado House of Representatives will be a busy place. The Colorado Senate, less so. The agenda for the 120th day shows just 88 bills still remaining on the calendar, down from 199 on Tuesday. The Senate is...
Lori Saine Puts Hate for Abortion at Center of Run for Congress

Supporters of abortion rights poured into downtown Denver on May 3 after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft indicated that the jurists are on the cusp of overruling Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion in the United States. The procedure isn't at immediate...
House kills bill to ban talking on hand-held cellphones while driving

Inaction from the state House killed a bill that aimed to ban adults from talking on cellphones while driving, except when using a hands-free accessory like a Bluetooth headset. Though Senate Bill 175 passed the Senate in a 24-10 vote in April and passed the House Transportation Committee in a...
