SOUTHERN Mo. (KFVS) - The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current 573 area code in Missouri. According to a news release from the Missouri Public Service Commission, the timing of when telephone numbers with the new 235 area code will become available is still to be determined, but customers should identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code + 7-digit phone number), and include the area code when giving the number to others.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO