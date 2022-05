In Texas, we *LOVE* us some Whataburger! And if you ever leave the state for any reason, you miss one being nearby to grab a tasty #1 and a Dr Pepper Shake! And even though there are locations that are starting to pop-up in other states (Patrick Mahomes has brought the Texas favorite to Missouri!) among other locations, we all know there are certain things you can always count on when you stop by the big Orange W BESIDES the drive-thru line being long:

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO