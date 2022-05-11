Color Factory creates Chicago's 1st palette at Willis Tower: 'You're going to taste color'

If you look at Willis Tower Tuesday night, you'll see the antennas light up in a way you've probably never seen before.

The antennas will turn the colors of Chicago's first-ever color palette. It's built on the colors and tastes of the city: from Lake Michigan and the Welcome Arch in Little Village to deep dish pizza and Chicago dog relish.

The Color Factory created the color palette to celebrate its grand opening announcement.

The Color Factory is an interactive museum that opens inside Willis Tower next month.

"When you come to Color Factory, you're going to be completely immersed in color," said Alison Piepmeyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Color Factory. "You're going to see color, you're going to taste color, you're going to smell color."