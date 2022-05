Vinnie Pasquantino has been tearing it up at the Kansas City Royals' Tripe-A affiliate and deserves to bring those talents to Kauffman Stadium as soon as possible. Unsurprisingly, the Royals are off to a slow start this season. They're 10-18 to begin their 2022 campaign, and the only thing blocking them from being in last place in the American League Central is the Detroit Tigers — one of the worst teams in baseball.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO