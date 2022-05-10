ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Research: Global Baby Bedding Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, and Forecast through 2027: MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors' latest research report on the Global Baby Bedding Market covers Industry Overview, Future Economic Impact, Manufacturer Competition, Supply, and Consumption Analysis. With our analysts following the situation across the world, the impact of COVID-19 on the researched market is thoroughly investigated. The research involves an in-depth examination of the...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Electric Actuators Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 billion | Growing Demand for Commercial and Defense Aircraft to improve the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (linear actuators and rotary actuators), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from Asia |Evolving Opportunities with Apotex Inc. & Biocon Ltd| Technavio

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The gemcitabine hydrochloride market size is expected to increase by USD 325.19 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.09% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China is the key market for gemcitabine hydrochloride in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another key market for gemcitabine hydrochloride. The growing prevalence of cancer, a strong presence of vendors, as well as the easy availability of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer will facilitate the gemcitabine hydrochloride market growth in North America over the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 1.36 Bn growth opportunity in Robotic Window Cleaners Market | Increasing number of buildings with large windows to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Window Cleaners Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report had been added to Technavio's offering. The 120-pages report segments the market by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (industrial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report identifies Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Gladwell Clean, Guangzhou Coayu Robot Co. Ltd., Hobot Technology Inc., IKOHS America SA, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., RF Co. Ltd., Sichler household appliances, Wexbi, and Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd as the dominant players in the market.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Test Preparation Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 11.93 billion | Increasing Use of Analytical Tools in Test Preparations to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market in the US has been categorized as a part of the global education services market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 11.93 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period.
EDUCATION
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Brunello Cucinelli Commits to Himalayan Regenerative Fashion Living Lab as Part of Prince Charles’ Sustainable Markets Initiative + More News

Click here to read the full article. FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. May 11, 2022: Brunello Cucinelli has joined the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), conceived and chaired by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, whose major objective is to build a coordinated global effort to enable the private sector to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Cucinelli was quick to join The Fashion Task Force chaired by Federico Marchetti – which aims to produce positive effects on climate and nature – and has...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Private Labels, Custom Packaging Key to Redefining Poor Perception of ‘Made in Africa’ Brands

Goods and products manufactured in Africa are often perceived to be of inferior quality compared to those from other countries. According to Birame Sock, founder and CEO of African B2B marketplace Kwely, that negative perception is mainly caused by poor packaging, and over the years, it has hindered exports and negatively impacted the bottom lines of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the region.
ECONOMY
WWD

Cosmetics Packaging Suppliers’ Opportunities and Challenges

Click here to read the full article. BOLOGNA, Italy — For packaging and beauty suppliers, it is the best — and worst — of times. That was the sense emanating from the recent session of Cosmopack, the packaging branch of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the trade show that ran from April 28 to May 2. The session marked its return to an in-person format for a full-fledged event in the sprawling fairgrounds.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Orders are back and rising for beauty suppliers, executives said, especially in the...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

New aircraft structures production technology has increased their strength

Scientists from NUST MISIS have developed a method of producing composite parts for the aerospace industry, which has increased the strength of finished products by 15% due to a combination of laser technologies and isostatic pressing. The results of the study have been published in The International Journal of Advanced Manufacturing Technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Three UK, Amdocs Complete E2E Digital Transformation Project

Amdocs this week announced the completion of a digital transformation project with Three UK, resulting in the creation of a new platform providing Three UK’s enterprise customers with an improved omnichannel digital experience. The project, which was completed in just 15 months from scoping through to building of the...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MEMSCAP launches restructuring of US operations, explores fab-lite plan

MEMSCAP (http://www.memscap.com; NYSE Euronext: MEMS), a leading provider of innovative MEMS based solutions, has retained Microtech Ventures as its M&A advisor to assist with finding an acquirer for MEMSCAP's MEMS fabrication facility in North Carolina. BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEMSCAP (http://www.memscap.com; NYSE Euronext: MEMS), a leading provider...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Oppo looks for healthcare innovation with accelerator grants

Oppo is looking for potential healthcare features that it can help commercially develop and integrate with its products. The Chinese smartphone maker will offer funds totally $460,000 for ideas that address challenges around public health and digital divide. The Oppo Research Institute Innovation Accelerator programme calls for proposals under two...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

This startup hopes photonics will get us to AI systems faster

Meanwhile, the speed of AI computation doubles every three or four months, meaning that standard semiconductor technologies are struggling to keep up. Several companies are now working on “photonics processing”, which introduces light into the semiconductor realm which, for obvious “speed of light” reasons, literally speeds up the whole thing markedly.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A smart ball sensor fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized long-term grip strength monitoring

Grip strength is an important indicator of health conditions and needs to be monitored for health management. However, different populations (e.g., babies and rehabilitation patients) have different hand sizes and different levels of grip strengths, requiring a personalized sensor to monitor grip strength. In this paper, we developed a smart ball sensor by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized grip strength monitoring. To realize the rational utilization of space, a transparent pill shell embedding all electronic accessories is installed in the center of the ball sensor with a spiral-sensing unit fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene on the surface. Furthermore, we assessed the influence of contact area between hand and ball on grip strength using finite-element analysis (FEA), which was then considered in our results readout. The grip strength can be continuously read by a mobile phone in a wireless manner. The smart ball sensor demonstrated a high performance in vitro against gold-standard method in diseased and healthy subjects. It would be a powerful tool for personalized long-term monitoring of grip strength, especially suitable for specific populations such as babies and sensitive enough for samll grip strength.
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

Analysis: South Korea's High-Speed 5G Mobile Revolution Gives Way to Evolution

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea was the first country to launch a fifth-generation mobile network in 2019, heralding a warp-speed technological transformation to self-driving cars and smart cities. Three years on, the giddy promises are unfulfilled. Some 45% of the country's people are now on 5G, one of the highest...
WORLD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

7thonline, Inc. Today Releases Test Buy™, a Game-Changing DTC Forecasting and Planning SaaS Solution

Powered by 7thonline Lab's™ ML & AI, Test Buy™ analyzes inventory demand with only two data points, eliminating the need for retailers to commit to large initial buys. NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7thonline, Inc., the leading integrated demand planning and inventory management SaaS provider to the retail, wholesale and supply chain industries, today announces its continuous dedication to innovation and R&D with its latest application, Test Buy™. The cutting-edge cloud-native solution captures the latest consumer trends and recommends inventory to specific retail locations with only two data points needed.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How Does Innovative Product Engineering Work?

In my new interview, I am researching the topic of the hardware product engineering and design, its trends, dos and don'ts. Enjoy and share!. We’ve all got used to an abundance of all sorts of gadgets and gizmos in our everyday life. Indeed, corporations spend billions of dollars each...
ENGINEERING

