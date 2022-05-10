ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Viking Softball to face #1 Mobile (Ala.) in NAIA Opening Round

Cover picture for the articleThe Valley City State University softball team is headed to Gulf Shores, Ala. as a No. 4 seed for the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round. The seedings and pairings for the 10 opening round sites were announced Tuesday afternoon by the NAIA national office. The Vikings – the North Star...

IN THIS ARTICLE
