While Colin Kaepernick has been aggressively pursuing a way back into the NFL, one team that has come up often as a potential landing spot is the Seattle Seahawks. Kaepernick worked out with Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett in March, fueling speculation. While Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had previously said he had “regret” over not signing the quarterback after his time with the San Francisco 49ers, Carroll said recently that the team was not in active pursuit of him now. This is despite the Seahawks trading Russell Wilson and heading into the 2022 NFL season with Drew Lock as their presumed starter.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO