The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an arrest and formal charges are expected after an apparent shooting incident in Chase County discovered early Friday. A statement from the KBI corroborates information released shortly after noon by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, which said authorities responded to Kansa Highway 150 southwest of Elmdale around 6:15 am following a reported shooting. After deputies and Highway Patrol troopers arrived, they found a currently-unnamed Emporia man shot at least once in the right hip. The man was transported to Newman Regional Health and, according to Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker, was eventually released.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO