Florida State

Florida Democratic lawmakers are gearing up for a battle on abortion

usf.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that will overturn Roe v. Wade, Florida Democrats are gearing up for what they believe will be a major push to ban abortions outright in the state. During a conference call Tuesday, State Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando said...

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

usf.edu

Judge will block DeSantis' redistricting map, says it's likely unconstitutional

Finding a congressional redistricting map pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis likely unconstitutional, a circuit judge Wednesday granted a temporary injunction because of changes to a North Florida congressional district where voting-rights groups say the ability of Black voters to elect a candidate of their choice would be eliminated. The secretary...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee steps down

Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office made the announcement Thursday. In a resignation letter, Lee said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019. Her letter...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

DeSantis gets to appoint another Florida Supreme Court justice before his reelection bid

For the fourth time, Gov. Ron DeSantis will fill a vacancy on the Florida Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson is retiring effective Aug. 1 after only six years on the state's highest and most prestigious court. He was an appointee of former Gov. Rick Scott. Lawson leaves a fourth seat for DeSantis to fill on the seven-member court as he seeks reelection.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

Florida will consider property insurers' requests to raise homeowner rates

Florida regulators have scheduled three hearings next week on proposals by property insurers to raise homeowners’ rates more than 20%, while the state weighs a plan by another insurer that has shed policies amid financial losses. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will hold hearings May 17 on proposed...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lauren Book
usf.edu

CFO Jimmy Patronis announces proposals to combat insurance fraud in Florida

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has announced five legislative proposals to combat insurance fraud ahead of the upcoming special session on property insurance. CFO Patronis is looking to crack down on insurance fraud by creating three additional Anti-fraud Homeowner Squads to work and prosecute cases, create a $3 million anti-fraud and public education campaign, and make changes to the Assignment of Benefits law.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to nearly 1,500

Nearly 1,500 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19 as the number continues to gradually increase, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed 1,486 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,352 in a Monday count and 1,303 on Friday. Also, the new data...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

A shortage of baby formula has Florida families scrambling

Jordan Levine of Tampa knew being a first-time mom would come with some sleepless nights, but she didn’t expect buying baby formula would be the reason. “Some nights I lie awake for hours going through all the stores around here,” said Levine, 30, with her four month-old daughter Emberly cooing on her lap.
FLORIDA STATE
#Abortion Rights#Democrats#Abortion Law#Legislature#Democratic#U S Supreme Court#Republicans#State Senate
usf.edu

In State of the City, Jane Castor says affordable housing, infrastructure Tampa's biggest challenges

Tampa's rapid growth has created big challenges in housing and infrastructure. That's according to Mayor Jane Castor, who gave her annual State of the City address Wednesday. In 2019, the city council approved a long-term $3 billion project to replace water and sewer lines. Castor said that should eliminate water line breaks and street cave-ins from collapsed lines.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Environmental groups reach a settlement with Bradenton over sewage spills

Four environmental groups announced Thursday they have reached a settlement of a lawsuit with the city of Bradenton over repeated sewage spills. It comes after the city allowed more than 160 million gallons of partially treated sewage to bypass its sewage treatment plant and flow into the Manatee River the past several years.
BRADENTON, FL
Congress
Congress
Politics
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
usf.edu

Algae bloom on Lake Munson to be re-tested for toxins

The Department of Environmental Protection is re-testing the blue-green algae bloom in Lake Munson. The algae was initially spotted by Terry Ryan, co-founder of the Tallahassee Sewage and Wakulla Basin Advocacy Group. After an advisory notice on Tuesday afternoon from the Florida Department of Health stated that the algae was not toxic, Ryan requested further testing.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

