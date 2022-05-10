ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

MURDER INVESTIGATION: 20-YEAR-OLD NORTH FALMOUTH WOMAN SHOT DEAD, 23-YEAR-OLD MALE IN CUSTODY

By Robert Bastille
 3 days ago

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne release the following:. At approximately 10:45 am, this date through a 911 call, Falmouth police officers were summoned to an address, 49 Old Main Road, North Falmouth. The 911 call indicated gun shots had been fired and a...

