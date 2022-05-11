ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Cranston pizza restaurant waitress speechless after surprise $810 tip

By SAM READ, NBC 10 NEWS
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVtx8_0fZjcDa100

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A waitress at a Cranston pizza place recently received a generous tip, and the extra cheddar couldn’t have come at a better time for the single mom.

Jennifer Vernancio of North Providence has been a waitress at The Big Cheese & Pub on Reservoir Avenue for about three and a half years.

She’s a mother of a 16-year-old, and said she has her hands full with her 3-year-old son. She said finding time to take care of them, and bring in an income, hasn’t been that easy.

“It’s been difficult. However, The Big Cheese works with us no matter what with my schedule,” she said. "My son can’t be around sick kids when it comes to day care and when I can’t get a sitter they say, 'OK, well when you get a sitter come in.' Or they give me another shift to make up for the one I missed. They’re super accommodating.”

"We are just a big family. We try to look out for one another and do what’s best for each other,” said Kim Tierney, who’s been a manager there for 10 years. "Everyone here works very hard, we're one big family and we work very hard to make our day to day operations go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVjIx_0fZjcDa100
Jennifer Vernancio, a waitress at The Big Cheese & Pub on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston, received an $810 tip. (WJAR)

Last Wednesday, Vernancio was scheduled to come in and open at 11 a.m.

"I was having a terrible morning. I couldn't find a sitter," she said. "There was a kid at day care that was sick so I couldn’t bring my son. I was supposed to be in at 11. They told me to come in when I have a sitter, so my daughter was available after school. That's when I came in."

Vernancio said she put a smile on her face and had hoped her day would turn around.

"My first table of the day was a super, super nice gentleman and his wife," she said. "Stressful morning ended up being an awesome day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeQHp_0fZjcDa100
A customer at The Big Cheese left a $810 tip on a $48 bill. (WJAR)

Awesome, because of the kindness from those customers.

She said the man and woman ordered some sandwiches, paid their bill and left.

"The gentleman looked over his shoulder and said to have a nice day. I said, 'You too,'" she said. “I go over to pick up the check, I don’t even know. They left me an $810 tip. I’m like, are you kidding? This can’t be. I brought it to my manager and at first I’m like, ‘This can’t be.’ She’s like, ‘Oh no, that’s it.”’

"She came up to me, she was very taken back is the word I would use. She’s like, ‘Kim, Kim, I don’t know. Someone left me a $600 tip.' And I was like, 'Jen, stop.' I pulled the paper out and I said, ‘I have better news for you, it’s not $600 it’s an $800 tip.’ She was like, ‘I’m going to pass out.'"

Vernancio said in her 20 years of working in the restaurant industry she has never received a tip like that.

"That money, it’s more than a couple of shifts. I mean it helps out, everything helps out, but that is more than money it’s just true kindness. Honestly, I believe and spread it everywhere, I go for the law of attraction," she said.

"It was just very kind of them people don’t realize what a difference it makes,” said Tierney. "There are angels out there. It makes a difference in someone’s life you know. Sometimes, the little gesture of kindness can go a long way or a lot of gesture of kindness in this aspect, but it goes a long way and you never know what someone is going through."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqnuD_0fZjcDa100
The Big Cheese on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston. (WJAR)

Vernancio said she never got the name of the couple, but the act of kindness is something she will never forget.

She bought her daughter a pair of new shoes, her son is getting a toy police truck, and she will be pay off some bills with the extra money.

“To the gentleman and his wife that left that generous tip, I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot," Vernancio said. "The money is very much appreciated. It helps out no matter what. However, the kindness behind it and making my day from going a little hectic to that kind of a tip made me smile the rest of the day.”

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 2 dead in four-alarm Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — At least two people have died following a four-alarm fire in Worcester early Saturday, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said. Three others were injured in the blaze. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 2 Gage St., a six-family, triple-decker home. Roche said the...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Cranston, RI
Lifestyle
City
North Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
rinewstoday.com

COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
CBS Boston

14 shelters in Boston, Lawrence for homeless and women escaping abuse closing after state pulls funding

BOSTON (CBS) — Fourteen shelters in Boston and Lawrence for the homeless and women escaping abuse are now just weeks away from closing. “One man committed an error and we feel an entire organization is paying for that,” said Veernon Blessing, Interim Executive Director of the Casa Nueva Vida. He says due to past mismanagement from their former leader, the state decided last month to pull its funding and not to renew the $7 million contract that funds all 14 of their locations in Boston and in Lawrence. On June 30, they will have to close down. “Casa Nueva Vida, without the state funding,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Speechless#Waitress#Pizzeria#Food Drink#The Big Cheese Pub
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton goes Hollywood: Charred house set for TV series

BROCKTON, Mass. — A burnt-out house in Brockton may have looked real, but that’s the magic of Hollywood, the fire department said. The AMC+ series “Kevin Can F**k Himself” is wrapping up filming in Brockton this week. Part of the shoot involved transforming a home on Nason Street to look like the aftermath of a fire.
BROCKTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

New Kids house in Melville Park sells for $1.75m

The former Melville Avenue home of New Kids on the Block members Jonathan and Jordan Knight sold last month for $1.75 million, even as the city continues to study the idea of the home becoming a Boston Landmark. The 10 Melville Ave. home had been a lodging facility for the...
BOSTON, MA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Served in a casual, romantic atmosphere, Hemenway's Restaurant offers the best seafood dishes in Providence. Seafood lovers can enjoy their favorite dishes such as the classic lobster roll, fried clams, and crab cakes. There are also some excellent non-seafood options like the portobello mushroom sandwich, steak fries, and veal parmigiana. The restaurant also has a full bar with a great selection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Renovated Home by a Private Beach in Bourne

Don't spend your summer fighting over space for your chair on the beach and enjoy the private seascape near this home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,888,000. Size: 1,722 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full. Tired:...
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

2 Mass. residents win $25,000 a year for life lottery prizes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Bay State residents recently won $25,000 a year for life prizes on Massachusetts State Lottery games. Robert King, of Fitchburg, won his prize in the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a drawing that was held in January. He claimed his prize on April 26, chose the cash option, and received a one-time payment of $390,000.
FITCHBURG, MA
CBS Boston

Suspects wearing ski masks reportedly start series of fights on Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) —  A group of suspects wearing ski masks are believed to be responsible for a series of fights that broke out near the bandstand at Revere Beach on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police say one boy had to be taken to Mass General Hospital with a “potentially serious injury.” Five arrests ended up being made, with most of those arrested being people under 18 years old. The charges range from assault to disorderly conduct. Officers say there were several hundred people gathered in the area around 5 p.m. Troopers from nearby barracks were sent to the area to assist with crowd control, along with K-9 units.
REVERE, MA
1420 WBSM

Missing Dartmouth Man Found Deceased in the Woods

Anthony “Tony” Medeiros, the Dartmouth man reported missing on Monday, has been found deceased. According to a Facebook post from his daughter, Samantha, Medeiros was found this afternoon. “They found my dad passed away in the woods, likely from the elements,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy