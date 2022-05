The Seattle Mariners’ pitching is again good overall, but the starters have struggled. They have an ace, Logan Gilbert, but who’s the team’s number two starting pitcher?. Overall, the Seattle Mariners’ pitching has been good, but their starters haven’t been quite as good as expected. Staff ace Logan Gilbert is off to a tremendous start this year and in his young career. Currently, 4-0, over 33 innings (6 starts), with 33 strikeouts to just 11 walks, allowing only 2 home runs, a 1.09 WHIP, and a 1.36 ERA.

