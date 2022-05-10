ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

One Dead After Armed Trespasser Shot at Romeoville Bank

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead after police and the FBI responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 3:40 pm that police were called after receiving...

Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Hebron man found dead after mowing crew spots crashed motorcycle

A Hebron man is dead after an apparent motorcycle crash. Indiana State Police say mowing crews working near the I-65/U.S. 231 interchange Thursday morning found the motorcycle off the roadway resting on its side. Crown Point Police then found the body of the driver, Robert J. Nolbertowicz Jr., 51. State...
HEBRON, IN
Kentland shooting leaves one family shattered

KENTLAND, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect remains hospitalized and stands accused of escaping deputies and exchanging gunfire in a standoff with police on Wednesday in Newton County. A nearly three-hour manhunt ended with a shootout at an apartment complex at 707 East Lincoln Street in Kentland. Now, residents of...
KENTLAND, IN
Romeoville, IL
Romeoville, IL
Inmate of Iroquois County Jail suffers medical incident and dies

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate at the Iroquois County Jail suffered a medical incident and died, officials said. The person's name has not been released. Police said he was from Hoopeston, Illinois and was arrested Wednesday by Iroquois County deputies during a traffic stop due to having an outstanding warrant. The warrant was out of Newton County, Indiana for failure to appear on an aggravated battery to a public official charge.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
FBI Responding to “Critical Incident” at Romeoville Bank

WJOL has learned that police and the FBI have responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville. It’s the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road, that authorities are responding to what is being described as a “critical incident.” It was at 3:40pm that police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the bank. Police have confirmed that that there are no additional individuals in the bank and the suspect is communicating with law enforcement. Authorities are saying that this is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a bank robbery at this point. The police and FBI have said that they are working with a social worker and negotiator on the scene. Weber Road is currently closed in both directions between Airport Road and Taylor Road due to the police activity. This is a developing story.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Car Slams into house in Joliet

An Aurora man cited for several traffic tickets for losing control of his car and slamming into a house. It was on May 11, 2022, at 10:41 AM, Joliet Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 40 year old Darnell Davis of Aurora was westbound on Taylor Street approaching Reed Street at which time he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the southeast corner of a residence on the north side of the street, which caused damage to the siding. Davis was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Davis was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
FBI Targets Home In Dawson

Few details are available about an FBI raid at a home in Dawson early Thursday. Neighbors say agents used “flash-bang” devices around 6:30am as they executed a search warrant at a home in the village about 10 miles east of Springfield. The FBI confirms that it carried out...
DAWSON, IL
Shots fired on North Prospect in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Oswego police investigating disturbance in 400 block of Bluegrass Parkway

UPDATE: Oswego police arrested a Hillside woman following a report of a disturbance at a home in the 400 of block of Bluegrass Parkway Tuesday evening that resulted in a large police presence. 40-year-old Evelyn Reid is accused by police of pointing a gun at a man during an argument. Police say the man is a relative of Reid's. Reid is charged aggravated assault.
OSWEGO, IL
Inmate escapes during transport, gets in shootout with Indiana police

KENTLAND, Ind. — An inmate being transported from Illinois to Newton County escaped officers, acquired a gun and made entry into an apartment in Kentland where he got into a shootout with police before being shot by an officer, according to authorities. According to the Indiana State Police, Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary was being […]
KENTLAND, IN

