Local swim coach earns Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award

A local mother of two boys took home this year's Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award.

Science Leadership Academy swim coach Beth Menasion says she's always been a swim mom, but never expected to be a swim coach. She simply wanted to bring opportunity to the school's swim community.

Earlier this year, she also led the boy's team to their first-ever Philadelphia Public League Championship

On Tuesday, at a ceremony at Temple University, Menasion received her award at the Philadelphia Coaches Conference

"It's an honor, obviously I am very humbled," Menasion says. "It's not something I ever expected. I wish all of the kids in our city had the opportunity for aquatics instruction and to be on a competitive swim team."

She also says there's a dire need for a place for the kids to swim and train.

As for being a woman coaching the boy's team, Menasion says the team calls her "Coach Mom."