ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Local swim coach earns Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award

By Alicia Vitarelli
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEj8Q_0fZjFMUD00

A local mother of two boys took home this year's Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award.

Science Leadership Academy swim coach Beth Menasion says she's always been a swim mom, but never expected to be a swim coach. She simply wanted to bring opportunity to the school's swim community.

Earlier this year, she also led the boy's team to their first-ever Philadelphia Public League Championship .

SEE ALSO: Dawn Staley speaks at 6th Annual Philadelphia Coaches Conference at Temple University

On Tuesday, at a ceremony at Temple University, Menasion received her award at the Philadelphia Coaches Conference .

"It's an honor, obviously I am very humbled," Menasion says. "It's not something I ever expected. I wish all of the kids in our city had the opportunity for aquatics instruction and to be on a competitive swim team."

She also says there's a dire need for a place for the kids to swim and train.

As for being a woman coaching the boy's team, Menasion says the team calls her "Coach Mom."

Philadelphia's own Hall of Famer and Olympian Dawn Staley, fresh off her second National Championship win as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, was also the keynote speaker at Tuesday's event.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Staley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholastic#Temple University#Hall Of Famer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy