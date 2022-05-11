Local swim coach earns Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award
A local mother of two boys took home this year's Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award. Science Leadership Academy swim coach Beth Menasion says she's always been a swim mom, but never expected to be a swim coach. She simply wanted to bring opportunity to the school's swim community. Earlier this year, she also led the boy's team to their first-ever Philadelphia Public League Championship . SEE ALSO: Dawn Staley speaks at 6th Annual Philadelphia Coaches Conference at Temple University On Tuesday, at a ceremony at Temple University, Menasion received her award at the Philadelphia Coaches Conference . "It's an honor, obviously I am very humbled," Menasion says. "It's not something I ever expected. I wish all of the kids in our city had the opportunity for aquatics instruction and to be on a competitive swim team." She also says there's a dire need for a place for the kids to swim and train. As for being a woman coaching the boy's team, Menasion says the team calls her "Coach Mom." Philadelphia's own Hall of Famer and Olympian Dawn Staley, fresh off her second National Championship win as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, was also the keynote speaker at Tuesday's event.
Comments / 1