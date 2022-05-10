ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

JJ Hood shines for Wyoming Area baseball in six-inning win over Nanticoke Area

By John Erzar
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CekJ_0fZjB4pE00

WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area’s JJ Hood helped end the game Tuesday with his hitting, but by that time his pitching had pretty much sewn up a 10-0 six-inning victory over Nanticoke Area.

Hood’s two-run double moved Wyoming Area within one run of the 10-run rule. He then scored on a game-ending double by Hunter Lawall as the Warriors improved to 9-1 in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference baseball and 12-2 overall.

“I think it gets overshadowed because he’s such a dominant pitcher,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said, “but we’ve really locked in. We really came up with a sound mental approach that’s really helping us. … He has a lot of protection around him so people aren’t willing to give pitches away and he’s been able to barrel up a lot of baseball.”

As for the pitching, Hood struck out nine and allowed just four hits in a complete-game effort. The UConn recruit now has 61 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.

Hood faced a Nanticoke Area team which has struggled at the plate all season. Aside from West Virginia recruit Nick Matson, who entered the game hitting .457, the Trojans (5-5, 6-8) don’t have ant other regular close to hitting .300.

Nanticoke Area’s goal is to lock up a seed in the top four of the District 2 Class 3A playoffs. The top spot is out of the question as Lake-Lehman is the only team among the 11 playoff hopefuls with a winning record. The Trojans have six games remaining to determine their fate.

“We looking to improve by May 23,” said Nanticoke Area coach Eric Spencer, referring to the start date for districts. “We’re trying, hopefully, to get the three or four seed to get a home game. We’re the three seed, maybe the four seed, right now. It’s that close.”

Wyoming Area took a 1-0 lead on Hood’s first double of the game in the first inning. Nate Novakowski made it 3-0 with a double in the third. All the runs scored with two outs.

A balk, an error and an RBI single by Lawall made it 6-0 in the fourth. An infield single by Evan Melberger in the sixth was followed by doubles from Jake Kelleher, Hood and Lawall to end the game.

Matson and Ayden Everett had doubles for Nanticoke Area, which had three runner reach second.

Wyoming Area 10, Nanticoke Area 0 (6 inn.)

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Matson cf`3`0`1`0

Brown rf`3`0`1`0

Egenski c`3`0`0`0

Spencer 1b`2`0`0`0

Wozniak ss-p`2`0`1`0

Everett dh`2`0`1`0

Casey 3b`2`0`0`0

Reakes 2b`2`0`0`0

Butczynski p`1`0`0`0

Lore ss`1`0`0`0

Harter cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`4`0

Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`1`1`0

Melberger cf`3`2`1`0

Kelleher c`4`3`3`1

Hood p`4`1`4`3

Lawall 1b`4`1`4`2

Morgan rf`2`0`0`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`1`2

Colorusso dh`3`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`3`0`0`0

Dominick cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`30`10`14`9

Nanticoke Area`000`000 — 0

Wyoming Area`102`304 — 10

2B — Everett, Matson, Kelleher 2, Hood 2, Lawall, Novakowski.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Butczynski L`4`9`6`3`2`2

Wozniak`1`5`4`4`0`2

Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood W`6`4`0`0`0`0`9

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
City
West Pittston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Nanticoke, PA
Pittston, PA
Sports
Wyoming, PA
Sports
Nanticoke, PA
Sports
City
Pittston, PA
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Hamel takes silver in D2 3A tennis championship

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wilkes-Barre Area sophomore Michael Hamel finished second in the District 2 Class 3A boys tennis singles tournament Wednesday at Wilkes University, falling in the championship match. Hamel advanced to the finals by defeating Wallenpaupack’s Anthony Marie, 6-1, 6-1, in Wednesday’s semifinals....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Division 2#Wyoming Valley Conference#Uconn#Lake Lehman
Newswatch 16

Massive fire hits mountain near Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Crews fought brush fires visible from most of Scranton and surrounding areas on Wednesday night. Flames were seen burning on top of the mountain near west Scranton early Thursday morning. Fires in that area continued to burn into Thursday afternoon. The orange glow could be...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
webbweekly.com

Ballots, Watts Up, and Honors Earned

I couldn’t believe that a former president, and I’m talking Donald Trump, not Barack Obama, endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz for a senatorial spot here in the great state of Pennsylvania. I’d really like to know the behind-the-scenes truth about that one. But hey, if he’s your man, get out and cast your vote. That is the most important thing, as the May Primary season will have come and gone by the time you receive your next Webb Weekly.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Daniel F. “Dan” Markley, 67

Daniel F. “Dan” Markley, 67, of Williamsport, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Mary C. (Reifsnyder) Markley. Born April 14, 1955, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John O....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

University of Scranton names two new deans

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Rev. Joseph Marina, S.J., president of The University of Scranton, has announced Victoria Castellanos, Ph.D., will serve as dean of the Panuska College of Professional Studies (PCPS), effective immediately. Dean Castellanos has served as the interim dean of PCPS since January 2022. She served as the associate dean of PCPS since 2012, when she joined The University of Scranton community.
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Phils’ Harper small elbow tear; can hit, no throw for month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has a small tear in his right elbow and won’t throw for four weeks, but the reigning NL MVP will stay in the lineup as Philadelphia’s designated hitter. Harper will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Sunday and won’t play...
MLB
Times News

Disabled truck blocks traffic in Tamaqua

Traffic in Tamaqua was snarled Thursday morning after a tractor trailer broke down on Center Street, Route 309. The rig stopped running while in the southbound lane just south of Cedar street. Workers of Hope’s Towing managed to separate the truck tractor from the trailer, towing it to a safe area. A second truck tractor connected to the trailer and pulled it away. Tamaqua police maintained traffic control at the scene.
TAMAQUA, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Welcome Smith + Co. To Main Street In Mansfield

On Saturday, May 7th a new retail shop opened in Mansfield. Jordyn Smith, Co-owner of Smith & Co. shared that she is eager to welcome customers into the beautiful new store. Jordyn explained that the shop had a trial run during the holidays of 2021. Jordyn and her family had a ‘pop-up’ shop in the Lil’ Half Pint building across from Lowes for the holiday season. The temporary shop was so well received that when the store front on Main Street became available, they decided to create a permanent home for their shop.
MANSFIELD, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy