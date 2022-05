LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Littleton were involved in an early-morning pursuit that ended with two patrol car crashes, one suspect vehicle crash, one arrest and one suspect on the run. It began just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with a call for attempted theft at CARMAX in the 5800 block of South Broadway. Asianna Buck Elk Thunder (credit: Littleton Police) Officers were told that a live stream video surveillance captured two people trying to steal lockboxes off the vehicles that contained keys for the cars. When officers arrived at the lot, the two suspects tried to run away and hide between the cars....

LITTLETON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO