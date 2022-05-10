ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

JJ Hood shines for Wyoming Area baseball in six-inning win over Nanticoke Area

By John Erzar
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area’s JJ Hood helped end the game Tuesday with his hitting, but by that time his pitching had pretty much sewn up a 10-0 six-inning victory over Nanticoke Area.

Hood’s two-run double moved Wyoming Area within one run of the 10-run rule. He then scored on a game-ending double by Hunter Lawall as the Warriors improved to 9-1 in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference baseball and 12-2 overall.

“I think it gets overshadowed because he’s such a dominant pitcher,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said, “but we’ve really locked in. We really came up with a sound mental approach that’s really helping us. … He has a lot of protection around him so people aren’t willing to give pitches away and he’s been able to barrel up a lot of baseball.”

As for the pitching, Hood struck out nine and allowed just four hits in a complete-game effort. The UConn recruit now has 61 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.

Hood faced a Nanticoke Area team which has struggled at the plate all season. Aside from West Virginia recruit Nick Matson, who entered the game hitting .457, the Trojans (5-5, 6-8) don’t have ant other regular close to hitting .300.

Nanticoke Area’s goal is to lock up a seed in the top four of the District 2 Class 3A playoffs. The top spot is out of the question as Lake-Lehman is the only team among the 11 playoff hopefuls with a winning record. The Trojans have six games remaining to determine their fate.

“We looking to improve by May 23,” said Nanticoke Area coach Eric Spencer, referring to the start date for districts. “We’re trying, hopefully, to get the three or four seed to get a home game. We’re the three seed, maybe the four seed, right now. It’s that close.”

Wyoming Area took a 1-0 lead on Hood’s first double of the game in the first inning. Nate Novakowski made it 3-0 with a double in the third. All the runs scored with two outs.

A balk, an error and an RBI single by Lawall made it 6-0 in the fourth. An infield single by Evan Melberger in the sixth was followed by doubles from Jake Kelleher, Hood and Lawall to end the game.

Matson and Ayden Everett had doubles for Nanticoke Area, which had three runner reach second.

Wyoming Area 10, Nanticoke Area 0 (6 inn.)

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Matson cf`3`0`1`0

Brown rf`3`0`1`0

Egenski c`3`0`0`0

Spencer 1b`2`0`0`0

Wozniak ss-p`2`0`1`0

Everett dh`2`0`1`0

Casey 3b`2`0`0`0

Reakes 2b`2`0`0`0

Butczynski p`1`0`0`0

Lore ss`1`0`0`0

Harter cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`4`0

Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`1`1`0

Melberger cf`3`2`1`0

Kelleher c`4`3`3`1

Hood p`4`1`4`3

Lawall 1b`4`1`4`2

Morgan rf`2`0`0`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`1`2

Colorusso dh`3`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`3`0`0`0

Dominick cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`30`10`14`9

Nanticoke Area`000`000 — 0

Wyoming Area`102`304 — 10

2B — Everett, Matson, Kelleher 2, Hood 2, Lawall, Novakowski.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Butczynski L`4`9`6`3`2`2

Wozniak`1`5`4`4`0`2

Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood W`6`4`0`0`0`0`9

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
