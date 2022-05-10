Coalition for Environment, Equity, and Resilience seeks Coalition Director

Keep Texas Beautiful, based in Austin, is seeking a self-motivated professional with experience working with communities, managing projects, and conducting trainings to serve as Program Director. The Program Director will lead the programs team to recruit and support local community affiliates; develop partnerships; and plan and execute all programs, including clean-up programs, award programs, litter prevention programs, and the Texas Litter Database. This is a full-time, exempt and salaried position with occasional evening and weekend commitments and overnight travel required throughout the year (approximately 10-20% travel). The Program Director reports to the Executive Director and supervises the Program Manager and Project Manager. This position is currently remote, although current plans are for all staff to return to a hybrid in office/remote work schedule in 2022. For the full job description and application instructions, visit ktb.org.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO