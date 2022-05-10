ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalition for Environment, Equity, and Resilience seeks Coalition Director

By Ken Fountain
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coalition for Environment, Equity and Resilience (CEER) is seeking a full-time Coalition Director. Reporting to the Coalition Steering Committee, the Coalition Director will provide overall leadership on all aspects of the CEER’s organizational activities; managing a team focused on implementing adopted campaigns and ensuring the viability and success of the...

