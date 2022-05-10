ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Town Hall Building Division Counter Closed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to unforeseen circumstances, the Building Division counter will be closed at Town Hall...

Record-Courier

Genoa Town Manager resigns position

With the resignation of Genoa Town Manager Matt Bruback, Douglas County has selected Community Services Manager Amanda Reid to fill in until the town board can hire a new manager. “I am pleased to accept Douglas County’s offer of support on behalf of the Town,” said Town Board Chairman Gordon...
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County School Board President Angie Taylor expressed relief Thursday that the effort to recall her failed but expects the attacks against her to continue. “We, as a community, won the first round. But make no mistake, this isn’t the end,” Taylor said in a tweet. “This...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Humiliating’: Lincoln City Council Censures Member Caught On Video Seemingly Slapping Businessman Matthew Oliver

LINCOLN (CBS13 ) — A Lincoln City Council meeting took a turn last week after Councilman William Lauritsen allegedly struck local businessman Matthew Oliver, and it all went down during a debate between candidates running for U.S. Congress. On Tuesday night, a city council meeting was held to determine possible repercussions for Lauritsen’s actions. Lincoln City Council voted to censure Lauritsen — the first time a councilmember was censured in 132 years. The city council officially disapproved of Lauritsen’s behavior and removed him from all city committees, though, Lauritsen denies any wrongdoing. “I never slapped Oliver,” he said. Lincoln Mayor Holly Andreatta claims Lauritsen’s...
LINCOLN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada SPCA appeal denied, Reno Iron Works to build facility next door

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday evening, the Reno City Council denied an appeal by the SPCA of Northern Nevada, allowing Reno Iron Works to start construction of a 40,000 square foot facility next to its shelter on Spectrum Boulevard. After review of the staff report, the record on appeal,...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Approves Permit For Controversial Crematorium

FOLSOM (CBS13) — The Folsom City Council voted late Tuesday night to approve a plan to open a controversial crematorium in a city neighborhood. Hundreds of people who live near Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery have protested the proposal over the last year with signs and a petition. The city’s historical commission denied the plan earlier this year saying it would have a negative impact on the existing historical graves that date back to the pioneer days, so the cemetery managers appealed to the full city council. The cemetery managers say there is currently no place to perform cremations in Folsom and all air quality standards would be met. On Tuesday, the city council voted 3-2 to approve a permit, saying they don’t believe the crematorium would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.
FOLSOM, CA
Nevada Current

Nye’s planned switch to hand-counted paper ballots for general election raises alarms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County is poised to appoint a new county clerk in August and pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election, a move election watchers worry could create a logistical nightmare that could spill over to a congressional race and even statewide elections.  Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant helped […] The post Nye’s planned switch to hand-counted paper ballots for general election raises alarms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City schools to recruit retirees for vacancies

The Carson City School District has declared new categories for a critical labor shortage seeking to recruit retired public employees to fill open positions under a variety of circumstances. In addition to last year’s designations of special education and bus drivers, which are eligible for two consecutive years after being...
CARSON CITY, NV
nnbw.com

Photo gallery: FISH demolishes Carson City’s Whistle Stop Inn

The Whistle Stop Inn on North Carson Street came crashing down on Tuesday. Local nonprofit Friends in Service Helping is demolishing the building to make way for a revitalization project. Once the rubble is cleared, FISH will start construction on a commercial building and two apartment complexes. The development will...
CARSON CITY, NV
San Francisco Examiner

Massive Stonestown Mall redevelopment in the works

Slowly but surely one of the biggest development proposals for San Francisco’s sleepy west side is moving closer to reality. Brookfield Properties is proposing to redevelop the vast parking lots surrounding Stonestown Mall into nearly 3,000 housing units, a shop-lined “main street” and acres of new parks and plazas. Panda Express and Uniqlo patrons fear not: the existing mall would largely remain as is during and after the massive construction project.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Affordable housing complex open in North Auburn amid increased rent prices

AUBURN, Calif. — A new 79-unit affordable housing community has opened its doors in North Auburn. Leaders with Placer County and Mercy Housing California, which collaborated on the development, hosted a grand opening ceremony for Mercy North Auburn at Rock Creek on Wednesday. The apartments and townhomes sit on...
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Great Basin Brewing Co. expanding to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Basin Brewing Company is coming to Carson City. The move marks the company’s first expansion in 10 years. The Union will begin its remodel on May 16 as it realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. The business will be closed for about two weeks while the work is completed.
CARSON CITY, NV
knpr

Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopens in central Nevada on Wednesday

The Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopened on Wednesday, May 11, Nevada State Parks announced. The park had closed in April 2021 for road improvements. The fixes allow safer travel through Union Canyon throughout the year. "This large-scale project, which included restoration, resurfacing, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of roadways, will provide visitors with...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Revitalization project for Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Livestock Events Center has always been a place that shows Western culture. The Nevada Western Heritage Center Alliance will be presenting a new project to the Washoe County Board of Commissioners Tuesday at 10 a.m. From monster truck shows, volleyball, and of course the Reno...
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

City hosts first-ever ‘Sparks Proud’ event

On Saturday, April 30, the City of Sparks held a “Sparks Proud” event at Sparks High School, inviting the community to come out and explore the opportunities that exist within its departments. “It was organized by the Sparks Police department, but we had every department out there,” says...
SPARKS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Cross Creek, a 197-Home Community at the Historic Lompa Ranch, Opens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Local home builder Ryder Homes announces the grand opening of their four new model homes and sales center at Cross Creek, a new community in Carson City, Nevada. Cross Creek features five different floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,900 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. The first phase of new homes are now under construction, and the first homeowners are expected to move-in this May. A public grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 170 Wildcat Peak Drive, Carson City, NV 89701.
CARSON CITY, NV
townoftruckee.com

National Police Week & Peace Officers Memorial Day 2022

On May 10, 2022, at the Truckee Town Council Meeting a proclamation was presented to Acting Police Chief Danny Renfrow for Peace Officers Memorial Day. Mayor Henderson read and presented the proclamation to Chief Renfrow, proclaiming that May 11-17, 2022, will be recognized as National Police Week 2022. It is an opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice of those law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting our communities and safeguarding our democracy.
TRUCKEE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Removing More Than Snow To Open Mountain Passes

Tuolumne County, CA – All the Caltrans-maintained mountain passes reopened this afternoon, but not before crews had to bust a boulder on one of the roadways. While clearing the snow and ice on Highway 108/Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County yesterday (Wednesday, May 11), crews discovered a large boulder blocking the roadway. In order to quickly remove it, the rock was broken into manageable pieces, as shown in the image box photo. That allowed for its opening today at 2 p.m.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Major traffic changes coming to Reno's Spaghetti Bowl

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Commuters beware, there are some major shifts happening in lanes and ramp availability in and around Reno's Spaghetti Bowl over the next week. Monday and Tuesday evening, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the northbound I-580 ramp to the westbound I-80 ramp will be closed.
RENO, NV
PLANetizen

Report: Nevada Housing Shortage Worst in the Nation

“According to an annual report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) published in April, the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise area had 13 affordable housing units available for every 100 extremely low-income household renters who needed them.” Nevada, with 18 affordable units for every 100 low-income renters, has the “most severe” affordable housing shortage in the country, reports Shannon Miller in Las Vegas Weekly. “That’s a shortage of 79,835 affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income renters across the Silver State, according to the report.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

