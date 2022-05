My mailbox is being flooded with colorful propaganda disguised as campaign advertisement. Lies! It is propaganda from a candidate who has not shown his face to my County’s GOP? The mailers continue to have the same message on a different day Richard Irvin wants you to believe that Darren Bailey is a secret agent for the never-Trump agenda! It is a laughable! I encourage you to stop reading the USPS smut material and take the time to learn about senator Darren Bailey. From the beginning of his term in Springfield, Darren has fought for Illinois to have a transparent and balanced budget. He fights to protect our constitutional amendments and be a voice for our parents and children.

KENDALL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO